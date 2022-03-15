Focus on the Microdermabrasion Devices Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Dermaglow, PMD, Lumenis Ltd and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Dublin, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microdermabrasion Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Anti-aging, Acne & scars), by Type (Crystal, Diamond), by End Use (Home Use, Clinics & Beauty Centers), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global microdermabrasion devices market size is expected to reach USD 984.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.6%. Growing cases of skin-related conditions is a major factor driving the market growth. Moreover, the high demand for anti-aging treatments due to the growing geriatric population will boost the market. Increasing demand for cosmetic procedures is also anticipated to fuel market growth.



For instance, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons article, Americans spent nearly at least USD 16.5 billion on minimally invasive procedures and cosmetic plastic surgeries in 2018, which reflects a nearly 4% increase from 2017.

Moreover, many cosmetic and plastic procedures are performed as a combination of more than one procedure, thus driving the market growth. In addition, the introduction of new products for the treatment of various skin disorders is estimated to augment the market growth in the future.



Microdermabrasion Device Market Report Highlights

Diamond microdermabrasion devices are expected to account for the largest market share as they are non-invasive, highly effective, and help increase blood flow and production of collagen in the skin.

Others application segment held the largest microdermabrasion machine market share in 2018 and is expected to lead in the future as well owing to increasing demand for skin-related procedures for various conditions and preference for non-invasive procedures.

Anti-aging is the fastest-growing application due to factors, such as the growing geriatric population, demand for non-invasive procedures, and well-established healthcare infrastructure in developed economies.

Clinics and beauty centers segment is expected to lead the microdermabrasion systems market during the forecast period owing to availability of skilled professionals in these centers.

North America held a substantial market share in 2018 due to the high demand for non-invasive techniques and presence of advanced medical infrastructure and a large number of dermatologists.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market segmentation & scope

1.2. Information procurement

1.3. Information analysis

1.4. Market formulation & data visualization

1.5. Data validation & publishing



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Microdermabrasion Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. User perspective analysis

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.6. Microdermabrasion Devices: Market Analysis Tools

Chapter 4. Microdermabrasion Devices Market: Segment Analysis, By Type, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.1. Definitions & Scope

4.2. Type market share analysis, 2021 & 2030

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Global Microdermabrasion Devices Market, By Type, 2018 to 2030

4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

Chapter 5. Microdermabrasion Devices Market: Segment Analysis, By Application 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.1. Definitions & Scope

5.2. Application market share analysis, 2021 & 2030

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. Global Microdermabrasion Devices Market, By Application, 2018 to 2030

5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

Chapter 6. Microdermabrasion Devices Market: Segment Analysis, By End-use, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.1. Definitions & Scope

6.2. End-use market share analysis, 2021 & 2030

6.3. Segment Dashboard

6.4. Global Microdermabrasion Devices Market, By End-use, 2018 to 2030

6.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

Chapter 7. Microdermabrasion Devices Market: Regional Market Analysis, By Region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

7.1. Definitions & Scope

7.2. Regional market share analysis, 2021 & 2030

7.3. Regional Market Dashboard

7.4. Regional Market Snapshot (Market Size, CAGR, Top Verticals, Key Players, Top Trends)

7.5. Regional Leading Players, 2021

7.6. SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic And Technological)

7.7. Market Size, & Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2019 to 2026:

7.8. North America

7.9. Europe

7.10. Asia Pacific

7.11. Latin America

7.12. Middle East and Africa

Chapter 8. Microdermabrasion Devices Market-Competitive Analysis

8.1. Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

8.2. Vendor Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Johnson & Johnson.

Skin for Life

Altair Instruments

Dermaglow

PMD

Silhouet-Tone

Lumenis Ltd

Koninklijke Philips N.V.





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5d43k7

Attachment