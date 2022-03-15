Parsons Again Named One of the World’s Most Ethical Companies

CENTREVILLE, Va., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) today announced its recognition as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. Parsons has been included on Ethisphere’s World’s Most Ethical Companies list for 13 consecutive years and is one of only two honorees in the Engineering Services category. In 2022, Ethisphere recognized 136 companies across 22 countries and 45 industries.



“Being named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for 13 consecutive years represents our commitment to delivering a better world,” said Carey Smith, president and chief executive officer of Parsons. “The principles central to Ethisphere’s review framework – leadership, ethics and compliance, and Environmental, Sustainability and Governance (ESG) - are also central to how we work at Parsons every day to create the future. Our employees live by our core values as they deliver innovative solutions to customers worldwide, and recognize our role in leading with integrity while creating a safer, healthier, more connected, and more secure future.”

Parsons’ continued inclusion on the World’s Most Ethical Companies list reflects the company’s commitment to operationalizing its core values: Integrity, Sustainability, Diversity, Innovation, Quality, and Safety. Parsons has been recognized for its initiatives across each of these core values, ranging from the Envision Platinum Award recognizing excellence in sustainable infrastructure and the American Council of Engineering Companies’ awards recognizing exemplary engineering and ESG projects to a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index and recognition on Forbes America’s Best Employers for Diversity list.

As a global employer of choice, our employees and culture are central to our success. We strive to create a culture of recognition, innovation, inclusion, and camaraderie across our entire workforce. ESG is also central to the company’s identity, with employees advancing our Cultivating a Responsible Enterprise (CARE) strategy, which reaffirms our long-standing ESG practices and industry leading ESG portfolio.

“Today, business leaders face their greatest mandate yet to be ethical, accountable, and trusted to drive positive change,” said Timothy Erblich, chief executive officer, Ethisphere. “We continue to be inspired by the World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to integrity, sustainability, governance, and community. Congratulations to Parsons for earning the World’s Most Ethical Companies designation.”

Ethisphere® is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

