Cybersecurity Startup Hackuity Emerges Out of Stealth With a €12M funding

Hackuity, an attack prevention cybersecurity startup, today emerged from stealth with a €12 millions funding round led by Sonae IM with participation of previous investor Caisse des Dépôts renewing its confidence.

Founded by Orange Cyberdefense veterans and lifelong friends Patrick Ragaru and Pierre Polette, Hackuity empowers cybersecurity teams and leaders to comprehensively collect, prioritize, and remediate security weaknesses before they can be exploited by their adversaries.

The explosion of the traditional IT infrastructure into collections of fragmented cloud & hybrid environments and distributed applications, combined with the natural growth of our digital footprint, created a perfect storm situation for cyber security teams in small and large organizations alike. The exponential complexity of their attack surface translated into an unmanageable fragmentation of cybersecurity tools, processes and tactics, which in turn considerably hindered their ability to find, prioritize, and fix vulnerabilities before attacks could exploit them.

Hackuity reinvents Vulnerability Management by normalizing and aggregating all 3rd-party exposure data of its customers into a single pane of glass and analytical engine. By breaking technological silos, Hackuity allows its customers to capture, at last, the complete picture of their security posture.

Additionally, with advanced analytics and machine learning, Hackuity revolutionizes remediation, prioritization and orchestration by working holistically across all IT dimensions of its customers, from infrastructure, even if on the cloud or as code, to the development lifecycle and application level.

“Vulnerability Management, a foundational security practice, has become progressively less relevant over the years and too many organizations made the headlines because of cyber-attacks that could and should have been prevented,” said Patrick Ragaru, CEO and co-founder. “We’re on a quest to revolutionize this practice and to allow enterprises to quantify and improve their security objectively. Organizations, large and small, wherever they are, should be able to run their business with peace of mind, knowing that their security posture is rock solid and can serenely sustain the incessant waves of cyber-attacks our world is plagued with.”

“Today’s IT infrastructures, in the cloud or elsewhere, are enormous collections of structured and unstructured data that customers cannot hope to comprehend entirely. Security professionals just can’t keep up with the countless vulnerabilities, of all natures, that puncture the digital fabric of their organizations,” says Carlos Moreira da Silva, Partner at Sonae IM. “To them, Hackuity is a game-changing security platform. It completely abstracts data sources and provides security teams with the normalized and digestible vulnerability intelligence they’ve been waiting for to prioritize their remediation efforts. We’re thrilled to partner with Patrick and the team to bring this innovation to as many practitioners as possible and improve our society’s cyber resilience.”

“We are proud to provide Hackuity with our ongoing support. Since our first investment in 2021, the team made considerable leaps forward toward achieving their vision of fixing the underlying issues that allow cyberattacks to happen,” says Antoine Troesch, Head of Investments at Caisse des Dépôts. “With a battle-tested technology and a proven product-market fit, Hackuity is more than ready to take on its next challenges and to protect both public and private entities.”

This investment follows the recent appointment of cybersecurity seasoned executive Pierre Samson, former SVP APAC at Alcatel-Lucent, as Chief Revenue Officer, and demonstrates the strong momentum Hackuity created around its technology in the second half of 2021 and the beginning of 2022.

Since its foundation, Hackuity has secured dozens of customers, some of them amongst the most targeted and demanding organizations in the world, while expanding internationally, with offices in Paris and Singapore.

With an already-established market space and a proven product-market fit, Hackuity will now accelerate its core strategy along 2022 and 2023, including:

Build on its success in Europe and Asia and intensify its international go-to-market development, in all major markets

Reinforce its best-in-class engineering team, with a focus on diversity and inclusion

Maintain fast-paced development cadences and keep being a market reference for innovation and visionary thinking

Continue building a flagship global customer experience practice, further developing its buyer and user communities

With cyber insecurity as an existential threat to businesses everywhere in the world, Hackuity’s mission is more relevant than ever.