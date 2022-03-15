Highlight Therapeutics to present at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022

MADRID, Spain, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highlight Therapeutics , ("Highlight"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing RNA-based therapies against cancer, today announced an oral presentation at the Combination Immunotherapy Clinical Trials Plenary Session at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022, taking place April 8-13, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Company will also present three posters.



SESSION TITLE: Combination Immunotherapy Clinical Trials PRESENTATION TITLE: CT014



Efficacy of intratumoral BO-112 with systemic pembrolizumab in patients with advanced melanoma refractory to anti-PD-1-based therapy: Final results of SPOTLIGHT203 phase 2 study PRESENTER: Ivan Marquez-Rodas DATE: April 12, 2022 TIME: 1015 -1215 PM CT LOCATION: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls B-C

Highlight will also present the following posters at AACR:

PRESENTATION TITLE: Correlation of biomarkers and clinical benefit of intratumoral BO112 and pembrolizumab in patients with anti PD1 refractory melanoma DATE: April 11, 2022 TIME: 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM LOCATION: New Orleans Convention Center





PRESENTATION TITLE: Radiomic features in tumor assessment, preliminary results from a phase 2 study of intratumoral administration of BO-112 with pembrolizumab in patients with anti PD1 refractory melanoma DATE: April 11, 2022 TIME: 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM LOCATION: New Orleans Convention Center

About Highlight Therapeutics

Highlight Therapeutics is a private, clinical-stage company dedicated to unlocking the full potential of immuno-oncology. Our lead drug candidate BO-112 is a best-in-class RNA-based therapy which has been demonstrated to initiate a powerful immune response, leveraging a unique multi-target approach to turn 'cold' tumors 'hot' and therefore visible to the immune system. It has the potential to rescue patients who are resistant to current checkpoint inhibitor therapy, a very large market opportunity. BO-112 is currently being investigated in a range of clinical trials as a monotherapy and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors. In addition to in-house research, Highlight Therapeutics has a number of external collaborators, including Merck & Co and UCLA.

For more information, please visit www.highlighttherapeutics.com

