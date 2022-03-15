The Worldwide Women's Digital Health Industry is Expected to Reach $4.7 Billion by 2027

Dublin, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Women's Digital Health Market By Type, By Application, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Women's Digital Health Market size is expected to reach $4.7 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 18.5% CAGR during the forecast period.



Digital health can be defined as the utilization of information and communication technology in medicine and other health professions to manage illnesses and health risks, as well as to promote wellness. Comprehending digital health with women, Women's digital health is a wide industry that includes a range of products, services, equipment, diagnostics, and software that cater to special female requirements such as reproductive health, fertility, and sexuality.



To build women's digital health applications, many service providers are investigating artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the internet of things. Because it is envisioned to increase access to healthcare, reduce inefficiencies in the healthcare system, improve quality of treatment, minimize healthcare costs, and provide more individualized health care for patients, digital health has been gaining traction.



Smartphone adoption, preventive healthcare acceptance, favorable legislation, and more financing are all factors driving market expansion and awareness. According to data shared by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs in 2019, Women account for 49.6% of the world's population that is a total of 3.905 billion. The rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases among women is expected to boost the worldwide women's digital health market's overall development.



The increased frequency of women-centric disorders such as osteoporosis, breast cancer, and menopause, among others, are a few of the major reasons that are allowing women's digital health-associated devices to establish a robust prevalence across the world. Breast cancer, for example, is the most common cancer among women, affecting 2.1 million women each year and accounting for almost 15% of all cancer deaths in women, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic demolished a lot of major as well as minor industries. COVID-19 is one of the most hazardous pandemics that infected a majority of the world's population. Since the onset of the COVID-19 from the Wuhan City of China, it scattered very rapidly in other parts of the world. To tackle the disruption caused by this virus, many governments have enforced stringent lockdown conditions which adversely impacted the global supply chains, negatively affecting manufacturing, product sales, and delivery schedules in the worldwide market.



In addition, during the pandemic, reproductive healthcare was designated as non-essential in various countries. As a result, digital fitness solutions such as smartphone apps and wearable tracking devices are expected to grow significantly in 2020. However, the manufacturing of devices associated with women's digital health was significantly hindered due to the industrial closure.



Market Growth Factors:

Significant prevalence of women-centric diseases

Frequent outbreaks of diseases affecting women, such as anemia, osteoporosis, breast cancer, and menopause are a few of the most common diseases that, women all over the world are being diagnosed with. Along with being common, these diseases might be very critical for the patient. Due to the increasing occurrence of these diseases, it is now becoming a necessity to provide these patients with effective procurements. The demand for medications to treat these illnesses is constantly growing.



An increasing number of investment initiatives by established market players

One of the most noticeable trends in the women's health devices market is the deployment of a number of investment initiatives, which is expected to contribute significantly to the market's growth throughout the forecast period. This tremendous pace of investment projects has various advantages. The increased availability of more easy and economical solutions, which leads to wider adoption of these medical devices, is one of the benefits of these initiatives.



Marketing Restraining Factor:

Certain Women's Healthcare Products Have Negative Side Effects

Despite the fact that women have a higher prevalence of life-threatening diseases than males, several factors are inhibiting the expansion of the women's healthcare sector. One such factor is the negative effects of certain medicines on women's health. Taking contraceptive tablets, for example, might cause spotting or bleeding between periods, sore breasts, nausea, headaches, and other unpleasant side effects. These side effects can be very painful as well as discomforting for them.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include HeraMED Ltd, iSono Health, Inc., Clue by Biowink GmbH, Chiaro Technology Ltd. (Elvie), Natural Cycles USA Corp, Ava AG, NURX, Inc., Athena Feminine Technologies, Inc., MobileODT Ltd., and Lucina Health (Unified Women's Healthcare).

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.1.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.1.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.1.3 Approvals and Trials

3.1.4 Geographical Expansions

3.2 Top Winning Strategies

3.2.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2017-2021)

3.2.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements: 2019, Jan - 2021, Dec) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Women's Digital Health Market by Type

4.1 Global Women's Digital Health Mobile Apps Market by Region

4.2 Global Women's Digital Health Wearable Devices Market by Region

4.3 Global Women's Digital Health Diagnostic Tools Market by Region

4.4 Global Other Women's Digital Health Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Women's Digital Health Market by Application

5.1 Global Reproductive Health Women's Digital Health Market by Region

5.2 Global General Healthcare & Wellness Women's Digital Health Market by Region

5.3 Global Pregnancy & Nursing Care Women's Digital Health Market by Region

5.4 Global Pelvic Care Women's Digital Health Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Women's Digital Health Market by Region



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 HeraMED Ltd

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Analysis

7.1.3 Research & Development Expenses

7.1.4 Recent strategies and developments

7.1.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

7.2 iSono Health, Inc.

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.3 Clue by Biowink GmbH

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.3.2 Recent strategies and developments

7.3.2.1 Approvals and Trials

7.4 Chiaro Technology Ltd. (Elvie)

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.4.2 Recent strategies and developments

7.4.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions

7.5 Natural Cycles USA Corp

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.5.2 Recent strategies and developments

7.5.2.1 Approvals and Trails

7.5.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

7.6 Ava AG

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.6.2 Recent strategies and developments

7.6.2.1 Approvals and Trials

7.6.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

7.6.2.3 Geographical Expansions

7.7 NURX, Inc.

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.7.2 Recent strategies and developments

7.7.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

7.7.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

7.8 Athena Feminine Technologies, Inc.

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.9 MobileODT Ltd.

7.9.1 Company Overview

7.9.2 Recent strategies and developments

7.9.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

7.1 Lucina Health (Unified Women's Healthcare)

7.10.1 Company Overview

7.10.2 Recent strategies and developments

7.10.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t88sjz