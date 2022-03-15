Old National Named One of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for 11th Consecutive Year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. and CHICAGO, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National Bank (NASDAQ: ONB) today announced it has been recognized by the Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies. The recognition honors companies demonstrating exceptional leadership and a commitment to business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance and governance practices.

Old National has been recognized for 11 consecutive years and is one of only three U.S. banks recognized and one of five honorees in the banking industry worldwide. In 2022, 136 honorees were recognized spanning 22 countries and 45 industries.

“We are extremely proud to be honored as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for the 11th consecutive year,” said Jim Ryan, CEO of Old National. “Maintaining high ethical standards are at the core of Old National’s culture, and this recognition reflects our team members’ longstanding commitment to integrity, transparency and to simply doing the right thing for our clients and communities every day.”

“Today, business leaders face their greatest mandate yet to be ethical, accountable, and trusted to drive positive change,” said Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich. “We continue to be inspired by the World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to integrity, sustainability, governance, and community. Congratulations to Old National Bank for earning the World’s Most Ethical Companies designation.”



Ethics & Performance

According to Ethisphere’s Ethics Index, the listed 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees outperformed a comparable index of large cap companies by 24.6 percentage points from January 2017 to January 2022.

Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.



Honorees

The full list of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees .

About Old National

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB), the holding company of Old National Bank, is the largest bank holding company headquartered in Indiana. With more than $46 billion of assets and $34 billion of assets under management, it ranks among the top 35 banking companies in the U.S. and has been recognized as a World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for 11 consecutive years. Since its founding in Evansville in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships and keeping our clients at the center of all we do. Today, Old National’s footprint includes Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com .

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere® is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com .

