Disposable Medical Gloves Market Size [2022-2029] worth USD 21.28 Billion | exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1%

Pune, India, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global disposable medical gloves market size was USD 14.17 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow from USD 15.06 billion in 2022 to USD 21.28 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Growing awareness regarding health and hygiene, rising demand for examination gloves, and mass vaccinations may foster industry progress. Fortune Business Insights™ presents this information in its report titled “Disposable Medical Gloves Market, 2022-2029.”

Disposable medical gloves prevent infection transmission and are used extensively during surgeries. The growing awareness regarding health and hygiene is expected to boost the demand for gloves. Furthermore, increasing surgical procedures are expected to increase the adoption of the product. Moreover, the rising focus on acquisitions and novel product launches may fuel the disposable medical gloves industry. For example, Mölnlycke announced its Biogel PI UltraTouch S surgical glove in January 2020. Additionally, the strong demand for examination gloves and mass vaccinations may foster industry growth.





Industry Development

October 2020: Mölnlycke Health Care AB announced skin-friendly Biogel surgical gloves. The gloves reduce the risk of allergic reactions.

Strong Awareness Regarding Safety and Hygiene from Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAI) to Foster Industry Growth

The rising awareness among the population regarding the product's benefits is expected to fuel industry development. Rising healthcare expenditure from several countries is expected to boost the adoption of the product. Furthermore, the rising adoption of disposable medical gloves from the population is expected to increase sales. As per the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), in 2020, hospitals in Mexico reached 4,909 compared to 4,707 in 2019. In addition, the prevalence of robust healthcare infrastructure in developed countries may foster the disposable medical gloves market growth.

However, allergies associated with several glove types may hinder the market’s progress in the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact

Strong Demand for Product from Healthcare Sector to Boost Market Growth

This market is expected to be positively impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic due to robust demand for the product. The sudden surge in COVID1-9 patients led to the adoption of high-quality and effective medical gloves. Moreover, the adoption of reduced capacities, automated production techniques, and part-time shifts may enable manufacturers to balance costs and improve brand image. These factors may propel industry growth during the pandemic.





Application, Category, Material, End-User, and Region are Studied

By application, the market is segmented into surgical and examination. As per material, it is bifurcated into synthetic and latex. Based on category, it is divided into powdered and powder-free. On the basis of end-user, it is classified into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic/ pathology labs, dental clinics, and others. Geographically, it is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Manufacturers Adopt Acquisition Strategies to Improve Brand Image

Prominent companies operating in the market adopt acquisition strategies to improve brand image. For example, ANSELL LTD. acquired SANREA Healthcare Products Pvt Limited and Primus Gloves Private Limited in December 2020. The companies are the major manufacturers of disposable gloves in India. This acquisition may enable the company to boost its brand image. Furthermore, companies incorporate research and development, mergers, expansions, novel product launches, and partnerships to boost their market position globally.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.





Strong Investments by Governments to Boost Market Growth in North America

North America is expected to dominate the disposable medical gloves market share due to strong investments by governments. The market in North America stood at USD 6.68 billion in 2021 and is expected to gain a significant portion of the market share in the coming years. Furthermore, the rising number of surgeries in ASCs and hospitals may boost the demand for the product from the population. In addition, strong demand for excellent quality powder gloves may foster industry progress.

In Europe, the rising awareness regarding HAI and strong healthcare expenditure may boost the inclination toward health and safety. In addition, increasing patient visits may bolster market development.

In Asia Pacific, the presence of several major companies, such as Hartalega and Top Glove Corporation Bhd, and rising production capacity may foster industry growth. Further, the adoption of expansions and novel product launches by manufacturers in the region may fuel industry growth.





List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

Top Glove Corporation Bhd (Malaysia)

Cardinal Health (U.S.)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (U.S.)

Sri Trang Agro-Industry Plc. (Thailand)

Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden)

ANSELL LTD. (Australia)

Hartalega (Malaysia)

Semperit AG Holding (Austria)

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd (Malaysia)

Supermax Corporation Berhad (Malaysia)





