Insights on the Consumer IAM Global Market to 2027 - Featuring ForgeRock, LoginRadius and IBM Among Others

Dublin, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Consumer IAM Market By component, By Deployment Type, By Enterprise size, By end user, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Consumer IAM Market size is expected to reach $19 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 15.0% CAGR during the forecast period.



To provide safe and seamless services, companies use identity and access management (IAM) systems to manage the identities of workers, customers, partners, contractors, and others. Customers' identities are authenticated throughout digital and non-digital channels with the support of consumer IAM industry participants. Businesses can use consumer identity and access management solutions to help secure sensitive data and protect customers from cyber threats and other financial frauds. Furthermore, the market is being driven by an increase in cyber-attacks and a continuous trend of employing IoT across numerous sectors such as public, education, manufacturing, media & entertainment, defense, and others.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on many aspects of society, including individuals and corporations. The internet ecosystem has become increasingly important across the world. The reliance on internet enterprises has expanded dramatically as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. The internet is being used by BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, retail, transportation and logistics, and other industries to deliver critical services to customers.



The need for a CIAM system has surged, according to vendors. Governments of the world and regulatory agencies have forced both public and private organizations to accept new techniques of teleworking and preserving social distance in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, digital business practices and the use of emails on home servers have become the new business continuity plan (BCP) for a variety of enterprises.

Market Growth Factors:

Growing number of cyber-attacks and security concerns

The cyber-attack landscape has shifted dramatically in recent years. Organizations must invest in cybersecurity to secure their digital assets from ever-increasing cyber threats. In today's continuously changing threat landscape, threat monitoring and cyber protection are critical. Phishing assaults, ransomware, malware, vishing, browser gateway scams, Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS), spear-phishing, and whaling are some of the most familiar cyber dangers. Endpoints, data, networks, and other IT infrastructure are targeted by cyber terrorists, resulting in massive financial damages for individuals, businesses, and governments.



High adoption of cloud-based CIAM solutions and services

As the cloud market expands, so does the need to protect and manage different accounts that employees can access via the cloud. As a result, CIAM solutions are becoming increasingly popular. CIAM technologies have traditionally been viewed as a capital expense, requiring them to be acquired and installed on-premises. The effective execution of CIAM initiatives came at a high cost, requiring months of hard work. Due to the rise of the cloud industry, this tendency is changing, and establishing and accessing cloud-based CIAM services, which is growing easier with each passing day.



Marketing Restraining Factor:

Absence of proficient cybersecurity professionals

Cyber threats target specific network flaws and exploit them to get access to an organization's network. Many new zero-day attacks have developed as sophistication levels have raised. Attackers' strategies and techniques for breaking into an organization's corporate network go undiscovered. Organizations do not invest much in their security infrastructure due to a lack of understanding of emerging cyber threats, resulting in enormous losses. Furthermore, businesses with critical cybersecurity needs have reported a significant scarcity of competent personnel, making them even more vulnerable to assaults.

Consumer IAM Market Competition Analysis



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Microsoft Corporation is the major forerunners in the Consumer IAM Market. Companies such as SAP SE, Okta, Inc. and ForgeRock, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Okta, Inc., Ping Identity Holding Corp. (Vista Equity Partners), ForgeRock, Inc., LoginRadius, Inc., IBM Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Broadcom, Inc., and Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 KBV Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Acquisitions and Mergers

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2017-2021)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions : 2019, Aug - 2021, Dec) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Consumer IAM Market by Component

4.1 Global Solution Market by Region

4.2 Global Consumer IAM Market by Solution Type

4.2.1 Global Identity Verification & Authentication Market by Region

4.2.2 Global Access Management & Authorization Market by Region

4.2.3 Global Behaviour Analytics Market by Region

4.2.4 Global Others Market by Region

4.3 Global Services Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Consumer IAM Market by Deployment Type

5.1 Global Cloud Market by Region

5.2 Global On-premise Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Consumer IAM Market by Enterprise Size

6.1 Global Large Enterprises Market by Region

6.2 Global Small & Medium Enterprises Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Consumer IAM Market by End User

7.1 Global BFSI Market by Region

7.2 Global Public Sector & Utilities Market by Region

7.3 Global IT & Telecom Market by Region

7.4 Global Healthcare Market by Region

7.5 Global Transportation & Logistics Market by Region

7.6 Global Retail & e-commerce Market by Region

7.7 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Consumer IAM Market by Region



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 Okta, Inc.

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Financial Analysis

9.1.3 Regional Analysis

9.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.1.5 Recent strategies and developments

9.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:

9.1.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

9.1.5.3 Acquisitions and Mergers:

9.2 Ping Identity Holding Corp. (Vista Equity Partners)

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Financial Analysis

9.2.3 Regional Analysis

9.2.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.2.5 Recent strategies and developments

9.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:

9.2.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

9.2.5.3 Acquisitions and Mergers:

9.3 ForgeRock, Inc.

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Financial Analysis

9.3.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

9.3.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.3.5 Recent strategies and developments

9.3.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions

9.4 LoginRadius, Inc.

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Recent strategies and developments

9.4.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions

9.5 IBM Corporation

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Financial Analysis

9.5.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

9.5.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.5.5 Recent strategies and developments

9.5.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions

9.6 Salesforce.com, Inc.

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Financial Analysis

9.6.3 Regional Analysis

9.6.4 Research & Development Expense

9.6.5 Recent strategies and developments

9.6.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:

9.7 Microsoft Corporation

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Financial Analysis

9.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.7.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.7.5 Recent strategies and developments

9.7.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:

9.7.5.2 Acquisitions and Mergers:

9.8 SAP SE

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Financial Analysis

9.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.8.4 Research & Development Expense

9.8.5 Recent strategies and developments

9.8.5.1 Acquisitions and Mergers:

9.9 Broadcom, Inc.

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.9.2 Financial Analysis

9.9.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.9.4 Research & Development Expense

9.10. Akamai Technologies, Inc.

9.10.1 Company Overview

9.10.2 Financial Analysis

9.10.3 Regional Analysis

9.10.4 Research & Development Expense

9.10.5 Recent strategies and developments

9.10.5.1 Acquisitions and Mergers:

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s3vxz1