Brookfield Business Partners Completes Unit Split and Creation of Brookfield Business Corporation

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (“Brookfield Business Partners” or “BBU”) (NYSE: BBU; TSX: BBU.UN) and Brookfield Business Corporation (“BBUC”) (NYSE, TSX: BBUC) today announced the completion of the previously announced creation of BBUC. From an economic and accounting perspective, the special distribution was analogous to a unit split as it did not result in any underlying change to aggregate cash flows or net asset value except for the adjustment for the aggregate number of units/shares outstanding.



“We are pleased to complete the creation of Brookfield Business Corporation and support the continued growth of our business,” said Cyrus Madon, Chief Executive Officer of Brookfield Business Partners. “BBUC provides greater flexibility to invest in our business through a corporate structure and should enhance our index inclusion to further broaden our ownership base.”

Each holder of BBU’s limited partnership units (“BBU units”) of record on March 7, 2022 received one (1) class A exchangeable subordinate voting share (each a “Share”) of BBUC for every two (2) BBU units held. Brookfield Business Partners unitholders now own approximately 25,800,000 Shares, or 35.3% of Brookfield Business Corporation’s issued and outstanding Shares, with Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and its affiliates holding 64.7% of the remaining Shares. The Shares have commenced regular-way trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “BBUC”.

For beneficial unitholders who hold their BBU units in an account with a broker or other intermediary, their account will be automatically updated to reflect the receipt of the Shares.

BBU unitholders will receive a cash payment in lieu of any fractional interests in a Share. The five-day volume-weighted average trading price of the Shares immediately following the special distribution will be used to determine the value of any fractional interests in a Share.

As contemplated in BBUC’s final prospectuses filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated March 1, 2022 and the Ontario Securities Commission dated February 24, 2022, BBUC’s board of directors comprises the following nine directors: Jeffrey Blidner (Chair), John Lacey (Lead Independent) David Court, Stephen Girsky, David Hamill, Anne Ruth Herkes, Don Mackenzie, Michael Warren, and Patricia Zuccotti. For biographical information about BBUC’s directors, please refer to the section entitled “Governance” beginning on page 116 of the final U.S. prospectus and page 117 of the final Canadian prospectus.

Additional Information

Shareholders are encouraged to read the investor materials regarding Brookfield Business Corporation which are available on its website. Questions regarding the special distribution can be directed to bbu.enquiries@brookfield.com. Further details regarding the operations of Brookfield Business Corporation are set forth in its regulatory filings. Copies of Brookfield Business Corporation’s regulatory filings may be obtained through the website of the SEC at www.sec.gov and on Brookfield Business Corporation’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Brookfield Business Partners is a business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that benefit from a strong competitive position and provide essential products and services.

Brookfield Business Partners is the flagship listed business services and industrials company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $690 billion of assets under management. More information is available at www.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Business Partners is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. For more important information, please visit our website at https://bbu.brookfield.com.

