Male Toiletries Global Market Report 2022

V., Natura & Co., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Johnson & Johnson, The Hut.com Ltd. and Brickell Men’s Products.



The global male toiletries market is expected to grow from $23.30 billion in 2021 to $24.65 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $28.04 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.3%.



The male toiletries market consists of sales of male toiletries by entities (organizations, sole proprietorships, and partnerships) that are consumer products used by males for overall personal hygiene and beautification.Males are paying more attention to fashion, appearance enhancement, and image consciousness.



So, they are spending money on various toiletry products such as shaving products, facial cleansers, deodorants, skincare products, exfoliators, anti-aging creams, sunscreens, and others.



The main types of products in male toiletries are deodorants, hair care products, skincare products and shower products.Deodorants consist of aerosol antiperspirant, body spray, roll-on deodorants, sticks and solids, deodorant gel, and deodorant creams for males.



The different types include mass products, premium products and are distributed through various channels such as supermarkets and hypermarkets, pharmacies, specialty stores, departmental stores, others.



North America was the largest region in the male toiletries market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing demand for male toiletries from metrosexual men is expected to propel the growth of the male toiletries market in the coming years.A guy of indeterminate sexuality who is exceptionally careful about his grooming and appearance generally spends a substantial amount of time and money on shopping as part of this, is referred to as a metrosexual, a combination of metropolitan and sexual.



For instance, in YouGov Omnibus survey 2019, it is found that 1 in 30 men wear makeup, and one in eight wear it to express their personality and creativity.Also, in a 2019 survey by Nielsen, they reported a 14% increase in the number of men keeping up with the latest fashions over the past five years, and 69% of Australian men use at least one male grooming product in the bathroom.



Therefore, the increasing demand from metrosexual men fuels the male toiletries market.



The development of high-performance and multifunctional products has emerged as a key trend in the male toiletries market.Major players operating in the male toiletries sector are focused on developing high-performance and multifunctional products to meet consumer demand and strengthen their position.



For instance, in September 2021, CavinKare, an India-based consumer goods company launched BIKER’s brand.To meet the needs of the urban male, the company launched beard oil, beard cream, 2-in-1 shampoo conditioners, and shower gel under the BIKER’S brand.



The brand will offer head-to-toe treatments for all the problems caused by long commutes and stress, owing to men’s strong interest in personal grooming products. The products are supplemented with the richness of substances such as Moringa leaves, Aloe Vera, and others, and they provide comprehensive treatment and sustenance.



In June 2020, Marico, an India-based consumer goods company acquired Beardo for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Marico intends to increase its product portfolio and learn about new business models.



Beardo is an India-based men’s grooming brand that sells soaps, beard waxes, beard oils and other products for men’s facial hair.



The countries covered in the male toiletries market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





