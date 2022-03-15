Saudi Arabia Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Markets Report 2022: Market is Expected to Record a CAGR of 9.4%, Increasing from $7.31 Billion in 2022 to $10.48 Billion by 2026

Dublin, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The prepaid card market (value terms) in Saudi Arabia increased at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2017-2021. Over the forecast period of 2022 to 2026, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 9.4%, increasing from US$7.31 billion in 2022 to reach US$10.48 billion by 2026.



Though cash has been a central payment method in the economy, Saudi Arabian youths are increasingly adopting cashless payment methods in the country. Moreover, with the outbreak of the pandemic, cashless activity increased by almost 75%.

Additionally, the strong e-commerce market's growth also acted as a tailwind in the growth of the prepaid card market in Saudi Arabia. Notably, usage of digital wallets and prepaid cards in e-commerce transactions, especially fashion, electronics, and grocery sectors, have witnessed significant growth over the last four to six quarters.



Rising adoption of prepaid cards increased investment opportunities



With strong demand for prepaid cards among the consumers, especially millennials, fintech companies are raising funds to expand their businesses.

In January 2021, Saudi Arabia-based alternative savings app and prepaid card provider, Hakbah raised US$1.2 million in a seed round. The startup, since its launch in July 2020, has 5,000 users representing 25 different countries.

In September 2020, the company signed a multi-year strategic partnership agreement with Visa to issue prepaid cards to its customers in Saudi Arabia and GCC.

This partnership was mainly focused on digitizing payments, increasing capitalization of savings, and better savings solutions for the underbanked population of the country.

Moreover, the company, six months prior to raising the round, received approval from SAMA, Saudi Arabia's central bank, to introduce commercial services. The platform also intends to modernize saving behaviors amongst traditional savings groups known as jamiya.

In March 2021, another Riyadh-based digital wallet company, Hala, raised US$6.5 million.

The company brought a Visa/Mada Card together with a POS device, a bank account in the market in early 2020, focusing on financial services to SMEs.

Through these instruments, the SMEs will be able to manage all their payments (inbound and outbound) through Hala's wallet app.

Amazon collaborated with local artists to launch theme-based gift cards



Online platforms are collaborating with local artists and influencers to design gift cards for special occasions or festival greetings.

In May 2021, Saudi artist Majd Shaker Jaha created a new collection featuring artistic designs for Amazon for the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr. These Eid-themed electronic gift cards are available on Amazon.ae.

The special edition Eid-themed eGift Cards are also available in different denominations. Moreover, the Amazon.ae Gift Card can be redeemed by the user while entering the code during the time of check out or even can add to their Amazon.ae account.

