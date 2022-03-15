Singapore Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Markets and Investment Opportunities Report 2022: Market Grow at a CAGR of 11.5%, Increasing from $7.68 Billion in 2022 to $11.89 Billion by 2026

Dublin, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The prepaid card market (value terms) in Singapore increased at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2017-2021. Over the forecast period of 2022 to 2026, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 11.5%, increasing from US$7.68 billion in 2022 to reach US$11.89 billion by 2026.
Singapore has been aiming to embrace e-payments and phase out cash usage gradually. The country observed many fintech companies expand their business during 2021. Conventional banks are also focusing on digital wallets and innovative prepaid cards to compete against the new-age fintech companies. The strong growth of e-commerce also propelled the growth of digital wallets and prepaid cards.
Banks are launching multi-currency digital wallet for SMEs in Singapore
With the rising adoption of e-payments among consumers in the country, banking service providers are launching multi-currency digital wallets to attract more customers.
- In May 2021, HSBC Singapore, launched its first multi-currency digital wallet, HSBC Global Wallet, for SMEs to send and receive international payments.
- The wallet allows the users to access the bank's existing business banking platform, HSBCnet, and international transactions.
- Moreover, the wallet will allow the clients of the SMEs to send and receive money in a number of currencies.
By using the bank's global payments network, the SMEs will quickly and securely transact with their suppliers and clients around the world.
E-commerce platforms and gift card processing platforms collaborating to launch gift card programs in Singapore
The gift card market is observing phenomenal growth around the globe. Therefore, fashion and beauty online platforms are launching their own gift card programs to grab a share of the growing market
- In May 2021, e-commerce platform, Zalora, collaborated with gift card processing platform, Qwikcilver to launch Zalora Gift Card in Singapore.
- The shoppers can buy any gift from the selection of brands with a gift card.
- As the authorized distributor, Qwikcilver will be distributing B2B gift cards across Zalora's B2B channels and will also be developing new B2B distribution channels to expand the program.
