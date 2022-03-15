We Level Up Welcomes Stacy Linn as new Clinical Director of Lake Worth facility.

LAKE WORTH, Fla., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stacy Linn has earned the honor of becoming the next clinical director of a We Level Up facility in Lake Worth, Florida. Her background and passion for helping people overcome challenges in their lives make her an asset to the organization.

Stacy has a long history as a clinician specializing in counseling people on substance use and mental health. Her unmatched professionalism and extensive skill set allowed her to excel when working with people from markedly different age groups. She has helped countless adolescents, adults, couples, and families conquer their addictions and build brighter futures for themselves.

We Level Up is an organization that's widely known and appreciated in South Florida for the quality of its addiction recovery programs. With an accomplished professional like Stacy Linn joining the team, We Level Up has leveled up, literally. Her knowledge and expertise will bring a great deal of value to the team and help the organization treat more people who are battling addictions or mental health issues.

In her work, Stacy Linn focuses on making improvements to the quality of life of her patients. She takes the time to help people understand the meaning of family dynamics and cognitive processes in relation to their mental health.

The team at We Level Up in Lake Worth is gearing up to give Stacy Linn a warm welcome as their new clinical director. With so many skills and a stellar reputation, the people of South Florida will be fortunate to have a mental health professional like Stacy Linn to turn to when struggling with addiction.

About Stacy Linn:

After receiving a Master's Degree in Mental Health Counseling from Nova Southeastern University, Stacy Linn proceeded to become a Licensed Mental Health Counselor, Master's Level Certified Addiction Professional, and International Certified Drug and Alcohol Counselor. She has a strong reputation for helping people who have struggled with addiction achieve long-term recovery.

For inquiries, contact (954) 475-6031.

Related Images











Image 1: Stacy Linn





We Level Up Welcomes Stacy Linn as new Clinical Director of Lake Worth facility.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment