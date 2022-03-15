MegaFans Supports Afghanistan Women's Coding School With March Fundraisers

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MegaFans, a worldwide multiplayer gaming platform company, is devoting its March fundraiser to supporting women in Afghanistan who are learning to code.

MegaFans teased the event supporting women in technology in February but made the official announcement on March 8, International Women's Day.

The startup company revealed on social media that it is turning some of its profits into donations by publishing a new eSports tournament offering $5,000 in NFTs and cryptocurrency prizes. All tournament entry fees will be donated to codetoinspire.org to support Afghan women in gaming and decentralized finance technology (Gamfi).

"One of the principles of MegaFans is to support women in Gamfi," said Jeff Donnelley, founder and CEO of MegaFans. "Codetoinspire.org and their program participants all take huge risks. We need to support these types of organizations as much as we possibly can."

As an additional fundraiser, MegaFans is running an NFT auction on Open Sea until March 31. Featuring one-of-a-kind NFTs, the auction proceeds will be donated in full to codetoinspire.org. The 'play2donate' model is something that has worked well for MegaFans in the past and has allowed them to donate significant amounts of money to date.

Megafans offers free-to-play and play-to-earn options ranging from quick-play contests to monthly tournaments with larger prize pools up to $10,000 (USD). The pools scale up as community participation grows and players win virtual tokens that can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies, NFTs, gift cards, or cash. The NFTs are distributed on OpenSea.io using the Polygon.technology chain to reduce gas fees.



About MegaFans

MegaFans (Mobile eSports Gaming Fanatics) is building the world's first mobile eSports community using blockchain, cryptocurrency, and NFTs in a play-to-earn environment for gamers, collectors and developers, where 2.8 billion daily active users play, compete, and win prizes. MegaFans offers turnkey solutions for mobile game publishers that increase monetization and retention by enriching the players' experience and their communities. MegaFans mantra is "eSports for All!", which focuses on underserved markets around the world. They use a leaderboard format that features multiple tournaments simultaneously, to an infinite number of players globally, no matter what skill level or geo-location. Links to MegaFans' social media and company channels can be found at https://linktr.ee/megafans.

Contact

Olivia Jacobs

MegaFans, Inc.

Phone: +1.403.991.7612

olivia@Megafans.com

