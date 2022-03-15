Group benefits administration and technology just got stronger with a more flexible suite of solutions – made for Canadians, by Canadians

English French

TORONTO, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Shield Canada (GSC) and Computer Workware Inc. (CWI), both part of the GSC group of companies, today announced the release of a suite of administration outsourcing solutions as an expansion of their collective Canadian benefits administration capabilities. This powerful offering – made for Canadians, by Canadians – fills a gap in the marketplace by positioning clients to scale their benefits administration support up or down as their needs evolve.



With an integrated portfolio that is made possible by leading Canadian benefits industry experts and complemented by the CWI iBenefits technology platform, clients can choose an outsourced benefits administration option (securing support for technology and HR tasks) or a technology-only option with iBenefits (where benefits administration responsibilities remain with the HR team)—as well as any level of support in between.

“We live and work alongside our customers so we have a firsthand understanding of the ever-changing challenges they face in the Canadian benefits industry, as well as their requirements like strict adherence to regulatory legislation,” explains Rino Rondinone, EVP Benefits Management Services, GSC. “This enables us to fulfill our commitment to aligning our products and services with meeting customer needs that are specifically relevant to the Canadian marketplace. Time and again, we are seeing that flexibility is the key.”

Tailored to all customer types and all plan designs, the suite of benefits administration and technology solutions also seamlessly integrates with all GSC products. This ensures that current and prospective customers receive the best of both worlds: a leading Canadian-built benefits administrations platform, backed by a national footprint and depth of resources that make it a fully scalable offering. And because it is made by Canadians, for Canadians, it delivers differentiated value for customers while driving innovation into the Canadian benefits industry and supporting Canadian communities.

“Our clients have long been asking for increased administration support,” notes JP Girard, EVP & Head of Insurance, GSC. “With the release of this full suite of administration outsourcing solutions, we show that we’re listening and delivering expanded flexibility that provides something for everyone, no matter what type of client or what their needs are.”

Adds CWI’s president Chris Mascitelli, “On behalf of the CWI team, I am excited for this expansion of our benefits administration capabilities as it gives our clients new opportunities to further grow their business. It also represents another step forward in our innovation journey as we continue to strengthen our added value for customers that is focused on convenience, accessibility, integration, and health outcomes.”

GSC and CWI clients can expect to hear more from their account management teams in the coming weeks.

“This is another critical milestone in GSC’s repositioning as an integrated health services organization and Canada’s only payer-provider, with the ability to provide health benefits, pay health claims, and deliver health care services while also administering all types of health benefits plans,” explains Zahid Salman, President and CEO, GSC. “Accordingly, this expanded benefits administration offering tailored to the Canadian marketplace will allow us to both better serve our customers and advance our social mission of delivering meaningful solutions to improve health outcomes and well-being.”

For more information:

GSC Media Department

1.800.268.6613 ext. 3409

media@greenshield.ca

About the GSC Group of Companies

The GSC group of companies means, collectively, Green Shield Canada (GSC), the Green Shield Association, and Green Shield Holdings Inc., which is the primary company that houses health services and benefits administration subsidiaries, including Computer Workware Inc. Green Shield Holdings Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the not-for-profit Green Shield Association.

About Green Shield Canada (GSC)

GSC, a social enterprise and one of the country’s largest health benefits carriers, has been shaping the health care landscape for 65 years with a unique brand of expertise and innovation, and currently serves over 4.5 million Canadians across health and dental benefits and pharmacy benefits management. Through Green Shield Holdings Inc., GSC also provides clients with an integrated experience that includes health care delivery via an ever-expanding digital health ecosystem and full benefits administration support.

GSC believes all Canadians should have access to services they need to improve their health and well-being, but for too many that’s not a reality. With a focus on filling gaps in the Canadian health care system in oral and mental health, GSC and the Green Shield Association together will invest $75M in oral and mental health social impact initiatives by 2025 to drive measurable improvements in health outcomes for Canadians – and support the commitment to Better Health for All.

About Computer Workware Inc. (CWI)

Part of the Green Shield Canada (GSC) group of companies, CWI is a Canadian group benefits administration and technology leader with an integrated portfolio of solutions built over the last 30+ years, including its flagship iBenefits and Vital Objects platforms. Tailored and flexible solutions mean that plan sponsors, TPAs, associations and insurers can sit back while we do all the work or can get support precisely when they need it. Scale up. Scale down. Or anywhere in between. Built by Canadians, for Canadians, and backed by GSC.