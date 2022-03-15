Pico Announces Stacie Swanstrom as Chief Product Officer

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pico, a leading provider of mission critical technology, software, data and analytic services for the financial markets community, today announced that Stacie Swanstrom has been named Chief Product Officer. This appointment further strengthens Pico’s executive team, as it continues to be well-positioned to deliver new product innovation and drive scale and growth.



“We are thrilled to add Stacie to our already tremendously talented executive team,” said Jarrod Yuster, Chairman, Founder and CEO at Pico. “Stacie brings a wealth of experience in numerous areas, including business development, executive leadership, and financial technology. Her background across the financial markets landscape will greatly benefit Pico’s mission to be the leading globally comprehensive provider of infrastructure, connectivity, data, software and analytics to the financial services industry.”

Stacie’s vast experience includes a 27-year career at Nasdaq, where she served in a multitude of executive leadership roles including Executive Vice President, Global Corporate Solutions as well as Global Head of Access Services, overseeing access to Nasdaq’s markets worldwide through colocation, connectivity, trade reporting, trading applications and risk management applications. After retiring from Nasdaq in 2019, Stacie has been consulting in the private sector. Stacie also serves as an Advisor to Towson University’s College of Business and Economics.

Pico continues to make ongoing investments in innovative products and solutions as well as Product Management to strengthen its ability to bring best-in-class products and solutions to clients with unrivaled quality on time and at scale. This newly expanded team will deliver new product innovation through PicoNet™, the company’s ultra-low latency global network.

In January 2022, Pico acquired Redline Trading Solutions (“Redline”), a multi award winning provider of ultra-low latency and high-performance solutions for order execution and market data via feature rich APIs. This landmark opportunity brings together Redline’s industry leading software with Pico’s world-class infrastructure, connectivity, data and analytics to deliver a differentiated portfolio of greater value products across the technology stack for data and order execution.

“Pico’s growth and consistent record in setting the benchmark for technology services in financial markets is impressive, and I’m thrilled to join the team. The addition of Corvil’s unparalleled trading and enterprise analytics, as well as Redline’s high performance software for market data and order entry, complements and strengthens its globally comprehensive offering. As a former client of mine, I’ve seen how Pico is at the forefront of enabling global borderless trading, market access as well as the ability to get data from anywhere to anywhere,” Swanstrom said. “Pico is at an inflection point, poised for strong growth and we have an incredible opportunity to be the premier provider of global infrastructure, data and analytics to financial services firms. Together with the Product Management team, I look forward to driving innovation that further accelerates growth and helps realize Pico’s mission.”

Pico’s comprehensive global ecosystem of technology and services, powers mission critical applications for more than 420 clients across leading banks, exchanges, asset managers and trading firms globally. The company’s breadth, market expertise and broad client-base continue to create opportunities to better serve the needs of the financial markets community.

About Pico

Pico is a leading provider of technology services for the financial markets community. Pico provides a best-in-class portfolio of innovative, transparent, low-latency markets solutions coupled with an agile and expert service delivery model. Instant access to financial markets is provided via PicoNet™, a globally comprehensive network platform instrumented natively with Corvil analytics and telemetry. Clients choose Pico when they want the freedom to move fast and create an operational edge in the fast-paced world of financial markets.

To learn more about Pico, please visit pico.net.

