U.S. Clinical Nutrition Market revenue worth USD 19.7 Billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

U.S. clinical nutrition market value is projected to cross USD 19.7 billion by 2028, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Growing prevalence of metabolic disorders is expected to drive the industry landscape.

Increasing elderly population and rapidly growing number of malnourished people are likely to lead to market revenue by adoption of clinical nutrition products. Furthermore, evolving consumer habits related to food consumption and rising demand for nutritional products are likely to fuel the market statistics.

U.S. clinical nutrition market from parenteral nutrition segment exceeded USD 1,156 million in 2021. The use of parenteral nutrition has seen a considerable rise in U.S. owing to increasing birth rate along with the aging population base. Parenteral nutrition is delivering the nutritional substance to patients intravenously. Some of the major contents in parenteral nutrition essential for the body are lipid emulsions, dextrose, amino acids, vitamins, electrolytes, minerals, and trace elements. Parenteral nutrition is majorly suggested for the infants, premature babies, and geriatric population. There is a sharp rise in nutritional intake of patients suffering from various chronic diseases in U.S. Thus, the aforementioned factors are predicted to augment the segmental growth.





Some major findings of the U.S. clinical nutrition market report include:

Growing consumption of junk food is anticipated to proliferate the market demand.

Rising geriatric population and increasing number of premature births is projected to fuel the industry outlook.

Increasing number of R&D activities & clinical trials coupled with the implementation of potential strategies for increasing nutritional benefits of products by players operating across the globe is further driving the industry expansion.

Competitors are emphasizing on strategic collaborations, partnerships, and product launches to garner significant business share and improve their market position.



Pediatric segment surpassed USD 6,935 million in 2021 attributed to the surging prevalence of malnutrition and other chronic diseases related to gastrointestinal disorders in the country. Various other disorders caused by malnutrition in children such as less physical growth, low IQ and high-risk regarding susceptibility to numerous diseases among others are anticipated to result in increased demand and adoption of clinical nutrition products. Malnutrition can also cause problems such as iron deficiency, anemia, that may lead to infant mortality and morbidity. Hence, the usage of medical nutrition products and therapies may help in reducing these problems as a nutritionally optimal and balanced diet is vital to prevent the psychological and physical adverse effects. Thus, the above-mentioned variables are projected to boost the market statistics.

U.S. clinical nutrition market from cancer segment accounted for over USD 1,769 million in 2021 owing to the rising prevalence of cancer in the U.S. As per the American Cancer Society estimates, around 1,898,160 cancer cases were recorded in the U.S. in 2021. Further, disorders in metabolism and nutrition, such as sarcopenia, can affect cancer survival and recovery process. In individuals with cancer, sarcopenia causes reduced treatment tolerance, more postoperative complications, and shorter chance at overall survival. Clinical nutrition is instrumental in patients to help with treatment and to provide immediate metabolic support. Thus, the factors mentioned above are helping in promoting the adoption of nutritional intake among cancer patients thereby augmenting the overall segment value.

U.S. clinical nutrition market from online channel segment generated a revenue of around USD 1,784 million in 2021 due to the ease and convenience offered by the digital platforms and the widespread use of the internet in the country. The growing preference for ordering products via online channels and e-commerce portals is proving beneficial for the industry landscape. Moreover, during the COVID-19 outbreak, lockdowns and emergencies were declared in some part of the country to stop the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The supply chain was disrupted by the shutdown of important areas of the economy. The post-pandemic period is expected to have a significant impact on the expansion of the online channel that in turn will boost product adoption.

Some of the major companies operating in the U.S. clinical nutrition industry are Fresenius Kabi, Nestle Health Science, Danone, Abbott Laboratories, B Braun Melsungen AG, Mead Johnson (Reckitt Benckiser), Baxter International Inc., and Perrigo. These players are engaged in strategic collaborations, partnerships, and agreements to gain a competitive advantage over their competitors.

