FTI Consulting Appoints Tom Becker as Senior Managing Director in Crisis and Litigation Communications Practice in New York

WASHINGTON, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Tom Becker as a Senior Managing Director in the Crisis and Litigation Communications practice within the firm’s Strategic Communications segment.



Mr. Becker, who will be based in New York and report to Myron Marlin, Americas Head of the Crisis and Litigation Communications practice, has a wealth of experience in the field, having spent over 15 years as a senior executive with Sitrick and Company. He has advised hundreds of clients across the globe on sensitive and critical matters, including the largest defamation case to go to trial in U.S. history and one of the largest Ponzi schemes of all time.

In his role, Mr. Becker will work closely with FTI Consulting’s crisis communications experts across the globe to advise clients as they prepare for and manage complex crises involving litigation, regulatory, operational, political and reputational risk.

“Tom has a proven track record of helping corporations navigate the toughest reputational crises that they face,” Mr. Marlin said. “His experience across a range of industries and a host of crises makes him an invaluable addition to our Crisis and Litigation Communications practice.”

Mr. Becker’s expertise is informed by more than a decade of experience serving as a journalist at Bloomberg News and Dow Jones, covering high-profile corporate litigation, restructurings and white-collar crime.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Becker said, “More than ever, clients benefit from a holistic approach to effectively address a potential or active crisis. The team at FTI Consulting brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and expertise that will continue to benefit clients in the most high-stakes situations. I’m thrilled to join them.”

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,700 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.78 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2021. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555, 12th St NW STE 700,

Washington, DC

20004

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Manisha Chowdhury

+44 790 018988

Manisha.Chowdhury@fticonsulting.com