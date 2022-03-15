Surface Oncology Appoints Theresa Boni as General Counsel

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surface Oncology (Nasdaq: SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, today announced the appointment of Theresa Boni, J.D., as general counsel and senior vice president, legal. Ms. Boni has more than 20 years of legal experience spanning the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries.



“Teri is an impressive leader who brings deep legal and business acumen combined with a passion for improving the lives of patients, and we are delighted to welcome her to Surface,” said Rob Ross, M.D., chief executive officer. “Her extensive life-science experience will be a tremendous asset to us as we advance our ongoing clinical trials evaluating the broad potential of our anti-IL-27 antibody, SRF388, and our anti-CD39 antibody, SRF617.”

“I am thrilled to be joining Surface at such an exciting time and to be working with the talented management and legal teams,” said Ms. Boni. “Surface is a dynamic company that has built a compelling portfolio of next-generation antibodies targeting a wide spectrum of cancers, and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

Prior to joining Surface, Ms. Boni served as vice president, assistant general counsel at Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, vice president, associate general counsel at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and held senior legal positions with Boston Scientific and Thermo Electron (now Thermo Fisher Scientific). Ms. Boni’s non-life science company experience includes senior legal positions with Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Patriarch Partners, an investment firm. Earlier in her legal career, she practiced at Bingham McCutchen (now Morgan Lewis). Ms. Boni earned a bachelor’s degree from Union College and a J.D. from the Boston University School of Law.

Ms. Boni succeeds Liisa Nogelo, who departed Surface to pursue other opportunities. Said Ross, “Liisa was an outstanding partner, and we are tremendously grateful for her service. We wish her continued success as she starts the next chapter of her career.”

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology is an immuno-oncology company developing next-generation antibody therapies focused on the tumor microenvironment. Its pipeline includes two wholly-owned clinical-stage programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114). In addition, Surface has two partnerships with major pharmaceutical companies: a collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930; Phase 1) and a collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline targeting PVRIG (GSK4381562, formerly SRF813; IND cleared). Surface’s novel cancer immunotherapies are designed to achieve a clinically meaningful and sustained anti-tumor response and may be used alone or in combination with other therapies. For more information, please visit www.surfaceoncology.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “potential,” “would” or similar expressions, and the negative of those terms. These forward-looking statements are based on Surface Oncology’s management’s current beliefs and assumptions about future events and on information currently available to management.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Surface Oncology’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to Surface Oncology’s ability to successfully develop SRF388, SRF617, SRF114 and its other product candidates through current and future milestones or regulatory filings on the anticipated timeline, if at all, the therapeutic potential of Surface Oncology’s product candidates, the risk that results from preclinical studies or early clinical trials may not be representative of larger clinical trials, the risk that Surface Oncology’s product candidates, including SRF388, SRF617 and SRF114, will not be successfully developed or commercialized, the risks related to Surface Oncology’s dependence on third-parties in connection with its manufacturing, clinical trials and preclinical studies, and the potential impact of COVID-19 on Surface Oncology’s clinical and preclinical development timelines and results of operations. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Surface Oncology’s future results are included in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2021, available on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov and Surface Oncology’s website at www.surfaceoncology.com. Additional information on potential risks will be made available in other filings that Surface Oncology makes from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Surface Oncology believes to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, Surface Oncology assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

