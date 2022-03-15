Otonomy to Host Virtual Investor R&D Event on March 22, 2022

SAN DIEGO, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, today announced that it will host a virtual Investor R&D Event from 10 a.m. - Noon ET on March 22, 2022.



This event will include presentations by key opinion leaders who will provide background information on tinnitus and hearing loss, and review the positive Phase 1/2 trial results for Otonomy’s OTO-313 and OTO-413 product candidates that target these conditions. Additionally, members of Otonomy’s senior management team will provide an update on ongoing clinical trials and outline next steps for these programs.

External speakers participating in this event include:

Barbara Shinn-Cunningham, Ph.D., Director, Carnegie Mellon Neuroscience Institute and Cowan Professor of Auditory Neuroscience, Biomedical Engineering, Psychology, and Electrical & Computer Engineering, Carnegie Mellon University

Victoria Sanchez, Au.D., Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Department of Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery, University of South Florida

Anthony Mikulec, M.D., Professor of Otologic, Neurotologic and Skull Base Surgery, Department of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery, Saint Louis University

John Phillips, Ph.D., MBBS, MRCS (Eng), FRCS (ORL-HNS), Consultant ENT Surgeon, Norfolk & Norwick University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, United Kingdom

To register for Otonomy’s Virtual Investor R&D Event, please sign up here. Registration for this event and access to the webcast will be available on the investor relations section of Otonomy’s website at Events | Otonomy Inc . An archived replay of the webcast will be available from the Otonomy website at Events | Otonomy Inc .

About Otonomy



Otonomy is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology. The company pioneered the application of drug delivery technology to the ear in order to develop products that achieve sustained drug exposure from a single local administration. This approach is covered by a broad patent estate and is being utilized to develop a pipeline of products addressing important unmet medical needs with a focus on hearing loss and tinnitus. For additional information please visit www.otonomy.com.

