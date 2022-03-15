Captor Capital Announces Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting

TORONTO, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Captor Capital Corp. (CSE: CPTR; FRANKFURT: NMVA; STUTTGART: NMVA), ("Captor" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide an update regarding the annual and special meetings of shareholders held on March 14th 2022. All proposed Directors were elected and all other proposed resolutions were passed.



Additional information relating to the Company's filing is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and in the Company's Unaudited Financial Statements and in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2021.

About Captor Capital Corp.

Captor Capital Corp. is a Canadian vertically integrated cannabis company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, and the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges. Captor provides recreational cannabis products to consumers, as well as other high demand cannabis-based goods. The Company follows a strategy of acquiring cash flowing established companies and organizations with growth potential that require capital to scale.

Gavin Davidson,

Communications





Captor Capital Corp.

gavin@captorcapital.com

