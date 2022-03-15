University of Notre Dame and Tulane University Researchers to Study the Impact of United WE’s Appointments Project®

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United WE today announced an agreement with researchers from the University of Notre Dame and Tulane University for a five-year research program to assess the efficacy of the Appointments Project®, which works to empower women and strengthen communities by increasing gender parity on civic boards and commissions.



The study will evaluate the impact of the Appointments Project® as part of United WE’s mission to advance all women’s economic and civic leadership. The research will focus on the characteristics of board members in cities and the opportunities for women who participate in the program, or serve in an appointed role, to run for and serve in elected office.

“United WE is dedicated to continued research that will help drive gender and racial parity,” said Wendy Doyle, United WE President & CEO. “Over the course of this study, we plan to expand the Appointments Project® nationally to facilitate the appointment of hundreds more women. We are thrilled to join with the researchers at the University of Notre Dame and Tulane University to study the Appointments Project® during this exciting time.”

“This research has the potential to identify the determinants of women’s civic and political participation beyond knowing that it lags behind those of men,” said Professor Christina Wolbrecht , Department of Political Science, Notre Dame. “A multi-year study gives us the opportunity to observe how participation in the Appointments Project® impacts the trajectory of individual appointees, and how they in turn affect the cities where they serve.”

Wolbrecht is one of three principal investigators on the study. She is joined by Associate Professor of Economics and Global Affairs, Lakshmi Iyer , Notre Dame, and Mirya Holman , Associate Professor of Political Science at the Tulane University School of Liberal Arts.

The Appointments Project’s approach to diversifying boards and commissions has been driven by evidence-based research since its inception. In 2014, United WE commissioned a landmark study about the barriers that keep women from serving in civic leadership roles. In the years since, United WE’s Appointments Project® has facilitated 175 appointments and conducted programming in 36 cities, including cities across Kansas and Missouri like Kansas City, St. Louis and Wichita, as well as scaling in cities such as Austin, Fort Worth, Oklahoma City, Pittsburgh, Pa., Richmond, Va. and South San Francisco. Approximately 16% of Appointments Project® appointees and 37% of registrants are women of color.

“While we know that boards play an important role in public policy, we don’t know enough about who is represented on these boards,” said Holman. “We are eager to partner with United WE to evaluate how the Appointments Project® is creating opportunities for women now and in the future.”

To learn more about the Appointments Project® visit www.united-we.org/appointments-project .

About United WE

United WE (United Women’s Empowerment) is a non-partisan, nonprofit organization whose mission is to advance all women’s economic and civic leadership. Since 1991, United WE has overcome systemic barriers to women’s economic development and civic leadership by investing in research, advocacy and policy solutions. We have conducted 21 meaningful research studies, advocated for issues resulting in 47 policy actions and supported 175 civic appointments. Our work positively impacts hundreds of thousands of women and families by commissioning transformative research, scaling our fast-growing Appointments Project®, advocating for reforms that honor the legacies of women, and contributing to policy solutions that advance equal pay, paid family leave, affordable childcare and occupational licensing, and aid in fighting against sexual harassment. Unite with us. Visit www.united-we.org and connect with @UnitedWeEmpower on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram .