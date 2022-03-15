New York, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food Acidulants Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244975/?utm_source=GNW

The global food acidulants market is expected to grow from $4.86 billion in 2021 to $5.44 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $7.29 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.6%.



The food acidulants market consists of sales of food acidulant products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used as additives that contribute to reducing air, bacteria, fungi, and yeast spoilage, thereby extending the shelf life of food products.These additives further help to stabilize, preserve, maintain pH, and improve food properties.



In addition, these additives can preserve food while acting as a gelling agent.



The main types of acids in food acidulants are citric acid, lactic acid, acetic acid, phosphoric acid, malic acid, and others.Citric acid is an organic acid, that occurs naturally in many fruits, produced commercially by microbial fermentation of carbohydrate substrates.



Citric acid has solubility, very low toxicity, chelating ability, and pleasantly sour taste. The different forms include solid, liquid, and are used in dairy and frozen products, bakery, meat industry, beverages, confectionery, and others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the food acidulants market in 2021.North America was the second-largest market in the food acidulants market.



Increasing consumption of processed meat is expected to propel the growth of the food acidulants market going forward.Any meat that has been altered to increase its flavor or prolong its shelf life is considered processed meat.



Food acidulants are used to increase the shelf life of processed meat, poultry, and fish products, as well as to inhibit the growth of disease-causing bacteria, improve flavor, and improve binding and retention capacity.For instance, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development - Food and Agriculture Organization (OECD-FAO) Agriculture, the growth in global meat consumption is projected to increase by 12% in between 2020 to 2029.



In addition, global meat consumption is expected to reach 570 million tons by the year 2050. Therefore, the increasing consumption of processed meat is driving the growth of the food acidulant market.



The rising consumer inclination towards various juices and liquid food is projected to fuel the growth of the food acidulants market in the coming years.Food-grade acidulants are used in juices and beverages to give them a tasty twist.



Acidulants used in juices and beverages include fumaric acid, malic acid, and sugar alternatives.For example, according to the Hindustan Times, in the year 2020, 100 billion liters of liquid foods were consumed in India, less than 50% of that is packaged.



Hence, rising consumer inclination towards the various juices and liquid food is driving the growth of the food acidulants market.



In July 2021, KPS Capital Partners, a US-based investment company acquired a controlling stake in Tate & Lyle for $1.7 billion. This acquisition gives KPS Capital Partners operational control over the primary business of Tate & Lyle in North America, Latin America, in Almidones Mexicanos, and Dupont, Tate & Lyle’s joint venture bio-products company. Tate & Lyle is a UK-based company that offers nutritional sweeteners, soy protein, industrial starches, acidulants, and other corn products.



