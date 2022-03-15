Encompass Appointed Authorized Distributor of Bosch Home Appliance Parts

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of Distribution, 3PL and 4PL solutions for a diverse range of finished goods and replacement parts, today announced it has received authorization from Bosch to supply factory-certified parts for home appliance repairs.



Per an agreement with Bosch, a prominent global appliance maker, Encompass will distribute parts for use in warranty and non-warranty repairs of Bosch high-quality laundry and kitchen products. The deal additionally comprises Bosch luxury kitchen brands Gaggenau and Thermador.

“We could not be more pleased with the opportunity to support the renowned Bosch brand,” said Encompass President and CEO Robert Coolidge. “With the addition of Bosch, Encompass has further reinforced our standing in the market as a convenient single source of repair parts for virtually all the world’s major appliance brands – as well as brands for many other product categories.”

Encompass is one of the nation’s most diversified original parts distributors, supporting numerous verticals beyond Appliance, such as Consumer Electronics, HVAC, Computer, Printer and Personal Care. The company also offers a variety of aftersales services from complete parts supply chain management to repair and refurbishment.

Encompass will leverage its distribution facilities in Georgia, Florida, Nevada, New York and Ohio to warehouse and ship Bosch parts to service centers and end users throughout the U.S. Coolidge said the company is currently assessing other strategic locales for distribution, particularly in the Midwest and West.

“Our goal is to provide next day delivery to as much of the country as we can,” he said. “By listening to our customers, we know it is absolutely critical to get parts where they need to be fast. People simply cannot wait days to get their refrigerators or washing machines fixed.”

About Bosch Home Appliances

Bosch home appliances has been selling high-quality appliances in the United States since 1991. With a focus on engineering products that simplify life, Bosch is known nationwide for raising the standards in quietness, efficiency and design. Bosch frequently receives top ratings in leading consumer publications. Bosch home appliances is part of BSH Home Appliances Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Munich based BSH Home Appliances Group, the largest manufacturer of home appliances in Europe and one of the leading companies in the sector worldwide. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, the company operates manufacturing facilities in La Follette, Tenn., and New Bern, N.C., housing state-of-the-art factories for dishwashers, ranges, ovens and cooktops. Technology and Development Centers are located in Caryville and Oak Ridge, Tenn., and New Bern, N.C.

About Encompass

Formed in 1953, Encompass is one of the country’s largest suppliers of repair parts and accessories for products throughout the home. Encompass also offers complete parts supply chain management, 3PL, depot repair and reverse logistics service. In addition to consumers, we support an array of B2B customers, including manufacturers, multi-family property management, warranty providers, service networks, independent dealers and retailers.

For more information, please visit solutions.encompass.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter .