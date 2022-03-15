New York, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Quinoa Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244973/?utm_source=GNW

The global quinoa market is expected to grow from $80.00 billion in 2021 to $90.99 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $134.38 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.2%.



The quinoa market consists of sales of quinoa by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce cereals and grains with a similar nutritional profile from a non-grassy, goosefoot family of flowering plants.Quinoa crops are harvested in unfavorable climatic conditions, such as frosts and droughts.



Quinoa is a strong crop that can tolerate water with elevated levels of salt.



The main types of quinoas are organic and inorganic.Organic quinoa is not sprayed with pesticides and is produced organically and generally has higher nutritional value.



The end-users of quinoa include ingredient and packed food and has applications in various industries such as the food industry, cosmetic industry, pharmaceutical industry, and others.



South America was the largest region in the quinoa market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increase in health awareness will propel the growth of the quinoa market during the forecast period.Healthy eating has become the norm, with most consumers demanding foods and beverages to meet progressively nuanced health and wellness, ethics, and sustainability criteria.



People are preferring quinoa as it is high in fiber, gluten-free, contains all the essential amino acids.With quinoa becoming more readily available, product innovation and the increased desire for healthy foods will fuel its future growth.



For instance, according to the CBI ministry Of Foreign Affairs report, in 2019, the European market has imported around 28 thousand tons of quinoa due to the rise in consumption because of its health benefits. Therefore, the increase in health awareness fuels the growth of the quinoa market.



Homecraft quinoa has emerged as a key trend in the Quinoa market.Homecraft quinoa is made from a waxy kind of golden quinoa seed that is only available from home craft.



Major companies operating in the quinoa sector are focused on developing home craft quinoa to meet consumer demand for sustainable food and beverages made with ancient grains.For instance, in December 2020, Ingredion Incorporated, a US-based food company launched Homecraft Quinoa 112 flour in US and Canada.



Quinoa 112 from Homecraft is used in several traditional and gluten-free products, such as baked goods, snacks, pasta, pet food, and more.



In February 2020, Ardent Mills, a US-based company that provides bakery products acquired Andean Naturals’ quinoa operations in Yuba City and Calif for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Ardent Mills will further strengthen and accelerate its quinoa and grain business.



Andean Naturals is a US-based quinoa manufacturing and processing company.



The countries covered in the Quinoa market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





