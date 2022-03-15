Global Intranasal Therapeutics and Drug Delivery Systems Market Distribution to 2035 - by Target Indication, Type of Molecule and Geography

Dublin, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intranasal Therapeutics and Drug Delivery Systems Market Distribution by Target Indication, Type of Molecule and Geography: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the likely future potential associated with the intranasal therapeutics and drug delivery systems market. The study also includes an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various industry stakeholders engaged in this field.



Over the past few years, the prevalence of neurological disorders has increased at an annualized rate of 10.9%. Further, the mortality associated with such diseases is projected to account for 12.2% of the global death rate, in 2030. In this context, several research initiatives are underway to identify an approach that allows effective delivery of the target medication directly into the brain.

One key challenge currently faced by researchers is the presence of the complex blood brain barrier (BBB), which hinders the entry of the target drug into the CNS, acting as a significant roadblock in the development of effective treatment modalities. It is worth mentioning that the failure of the ongoing research initiatives can incur losses worth USD 2 billion. As a result, stakeholders in the pharmaceutical domain have shifted their focus towards the use of intranasal treatments, which have demonstrated to be capable of bypassing the blood brain barrier, thereby, delivering the target drug directly into the brain. Clinical studies related to interventional intranasal therapies have increased three-folds over the last decade.

Specifically, post the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, extensive research focused on intranasal therapeutics is being carried out due to their proven pharmacological value and favorable safety profiles. Notable examples of intranasal COVID-19 targeting drugs that are currently being evaluated across different phases of development include (in alphabetical order) COVIDROPST (Sorrento Therapeutics), DEXANEUROSONET (Biomed IndustriesT) and Zavegepant (Biohaven Pharmaceuticals) .



Despite the several advantages offered by the intranasal route of administration, the delivery of therapies via the aforementioned approach is associated with some challenges, such as mucus and epithelial barriers, low bioavailability of drugs, limited drug absorption and shorter residence time. Most of these concerns can be mitigated via the use of appropriate drug delivery systems. Therefore, several pharmaceutical companies are currently focused on the development of novel drug delivery systems for intranasal therapeutics, since conventional pharmaceutical dosage forms are unable to regulate the rate at which these drugs are delivered to the target site.

At present, close to 40 intranasal drug delivery systems are available in the market. Additionally, USD 5.5 billion was invested in this domain, during 2016-2021. In the same time frame, multiple partnership agreements were established between various stakeholders. Driven by the increasing patient population and the growing demand for such therapeutics, this market is anticipated to witness steady growth in the coming years.



Amongst other elements, the report features:

A detailed overview of the overall market landscape of players engaged in providing intranasal drug delivery systems, along with information on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, type of dosage form (liquid, powder and spray) and type of system (unit dose, multi dose and metered dose).

A detailed overview of the overall market landscape of players engaged in providing intranasal therapeutics, along with information on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, phase of development (phase I, phase II, Phase II/III, Phase III and Approved), type of molecule (biologics and small molecule) and therapeutic area (cardiovascular disorders, ear disorders, genetic disorders, infectious disorders, inflammatory disorders, metabolic disorders, neurological disorders, oncological disorders, ophthalmic disorders, respiratory disorders and other disorders)

An in-depth company competitiveness analysis of intranasal drug delivery system providers based on company strength (in terms of experience and company size), and product portfolio strength (such as number of products, type of dosage form, type of system and volume range).

An in-depth analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical trials focused on intranasal therapeutics, based on several relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, trial phase, trial recruitment status, enrolled patient population, study design, leading industry sponsors / collaborators (in terms of number of trials conducted), trial focus, target indication, most popular indications and key geographical regions.

An analysis of the recent partnerships inked between various players engaged in the development of intranasal therapeutics, during the period 2016-2021. Additionally, it includes a brief description of the various types of partnership models (such as service agreements, licensing agreements (specific to affiliated technology platforms and product candidates), technology utilization agreements, product manufacturing agreements, product development and commercialization agreements, clinical trial agreements) that have been adopted by stakeholders engaged in this domain.

A detailed analysis of various investments, such as venture capital financing, debt financing, grants / awards, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent offerings that were undertaken by players engaged in this domain, during the period 2016-2021.

An analysis of the start-ups (established between 2011-2020; less than 200 employees) engaged in this domain, based on several parameters, such as number of candidates in discovery, preclinical and clinical phases of development, number of partnerships, number of patents, amount raised, number of investors, types of funding and number of deals inked.

An in-depth analysis of patents related to intranasal therapeutics and drug delivery systems, filed / granted, based on various parameters, such as patent publication year, geographical location / patent jurisdiction, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, type of applicant, and leading players (in terms of number of patents). In addition, it features a patent valuation analysis, highlighting the qualitative and quantitative aspects of patents.

A detailed discussion on the various steps of the supply chain model, namely concept of development & proof of concept, research and development, regulatory approvals and marketing and sales of the intranasal drug delivery systems and the cost requirements across each of the aforementioned stages.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the key players engaged in the development of intranasal therapeutics and drug delivery systems?

What are the major therapeutic areas targeted by intranasal therapeutics?

Which regions represent the maximum research activity related to intranasal therapeutics and drug delivery systems?

What kind of partnership models are most commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in this industry?

Who are the key investigators in this domain?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

What are the anticipated future trends related to intranasal therapeutics and drug delivery systems?

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION



4. MARKET LANDSCAPE (DRUG DELIVERY SYSTEMS)



5. MARKET LANDSCAPE (DRUG PIPELINE)



6. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS (DRUG DELIVERY SYSTEMS)

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Key Assumptions and Parameters

6.3. Methodology

6.3.1. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Drug Delivery Systems

6.4. Company Competitiveness: Benchmarking the Capabilities of Leading Players



7. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Scope and Methodology

7.3. Intranasal therapeutics: Clinical Trials Analysis

8. COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Aptar Pharma

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Financial Information

8.2.3. Product Portfolio

8.2.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

8.3. Nemera

8.3.1. Company Overview

8.3.2. Product Portfolio

8.3.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

8.4. Teleflex

8.4.1. Company Overview

8.4.2. Financial Information

8.4.3. Product Portfolio

8.4.4. Recent Development and Future Outlook

8.5. Mystic Pharmaceuticals

8.5.1. Company Overview

8.5.2. Product Portfolio

8.5.3. Recent Development and Future Outlook

8.6. Zeteo Medical

8.6.1. Company Overview

8.6.2. Product Portfolio

8.6.3. Recent development and Future Outlook



9. DRUG PROFILES



10. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS



11. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



12. START-UP HEALTH INDEXING (DRUG PIPELINE)

13. PATENT ANALYSIS



14. VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS



15. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Scope and Limitations

15.3. Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology

15.4. Global Intranasal Therapeutics and Drug Delivery Systems Market, 2022-2035

15.5. Global Intranasal Therapeutics and Drug Delivery Systems Market: Analysis by Target Indication, 2022 and 2035

15.6. Global Intranasal Therapeutics and Drug Delivery Systems Market: Analysis by Type of Molecule, 2022 and 2035

15.7. Global Intranasal Therapeutics and Drug Delivery Systems Market: Analysis by Key Players, 2022 and 2035

15.8. Global Intranasal Therapeutics and Drug Delivery Systems Market: Analysis by Geography, 2022 and 2035

15.9. Intranasal Therapeutics and Drug Delivery Systems: Product-wise Sales Forecast

15.9.1. TRUDHESA (Impel NeuroPharma)

15.9.1.1. Target Patient Population

15.9.1.2. Sales Forecast

15.9.1.3. Net Present Value

15.9.2. VALTOCO (Neurelis)

15.9.2.1. Target Patient Population

15.9.2.2. Sales Forecast

15.9.2.3. Net Present Value

15.9.3. Tyrvaya (Oyster Point Pharma)

15.9.3.1. Target Patient Population

15.9.3.2. Sales Forecast

15.9.3.3. Net Present Value

15.9.4. SPRAVATO (Janssen Pharmaceuticals)

15.9.4.1. Target Patient Population

15.9.4.2. Sales Forecast

15.9.4.3. Net Present Value

15.9.5. BAQSIMI (Eli Lilly)

15.9.5.1. Target Patient Population

15.9.5.2. Sales Forecast

15.9.5.3. Net Present Value

15.9.6. NAYZILAM (UCB)

15.9.6.1. Target Patient Population

15.9.6.2. Sales Forecast

15.9.6.3. Net Present Value

15.9.7. Tosymra (Dr. Reddy's Laboratories)

15.9.7.1. Target Patient Population

15.9.7.2. Sales Forecast

15.9.7.3. Net Present Value

15.9.8. XHANCE (OptiNose)

15.9.8.1. Target Patient Population

15.9.8.2. Sales Forecast

15.9.8.3. Net Present Value

15.9.9. ONZETRA Xsail (OptiNose)

15.9.9.1. Target Patient Population

15.9.9.2. Sales Forecast

15.9.9.3. Net Present Value

15.9.10. SINUVA (Intersect ENT)

15.9.10.1. Target Patient Population

15.9.10.2. Sales Forecast

15.9.10.3. Net Present Value

15.9.11. Neffy (ARS Pharmaceuticals)

15.9.11.1. Target Patient Population

15.9.11.2. Sales Forecast

15.9.11.3. Net Present Value

15.9.12. MEDI3250 (Daiichi Sankyo)

15.9.12.1. Target Patient Population

15.9.12.2. Sales Forecast

15.9.12.3. Net Present Value

15.9.13. BHV3500 (Biohaven Pharmaceuticals)

15.9.13.1. Target Patient Population

15.9.13.2. Sales Forecast

15.9.13.3. Net Present Value

15.9.14. LV-101 (Levo Therapeutics)

15.9.14.1. Target Patient Population

15.9.14.2. Sales Forecast

15.9.14.3. Net Present Value

15.9.15. BHV-3500 (Biohaven Pharmaceuticals)

15.9.15.1. Target Patient Population

15.9.15.2. Sales Forecast

15.9.15.3. Net Present Value

15.9.16. DEXANEUROSONE (Biomed Industries)

15.9.16.1. Target Patient Population

15.9.16.2. Sales Forecast

15.9.16.3. Net Present Value



16. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

16.1. Chapter Overview



17. CONCLUDING REMARKS



18. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA



19. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATION



