CurrencyWorks’ MusicFX Launches NFT for Platinum-Selling Country Star Michael Ray

Los Angeles, CA., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK), an award-winning, full-service blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce details of the upcoming Michael Ray #1 Country Music Airplay Commemorative NFT minted for the MusicFX platform.



Michael Ray is a major country music artist, with four chart-topping singles to date - RIAA Platinum-certified “Think a Little Less,” RIAA Gold-certified “Kiss You in the Morning,” RIAA Gold-certified “One That Got Away”, and RIAA Gold-certified “Whiskey And Rain”, which has become Michael’s first multi-week No. 1 single.

The Michael Ray #1 Country Music Airplay Commemorative NFT will drop exclusively on MusicFX on March 22, 2022, and will be the first in a series of fan focused NFT experiences Michael is planning to release through the platform, which is powered and managed by CurrencyWorks.

Features of the Michael Ray #1 Country Music Airplay Commemorative NFT are:

Unique digital plaque commemorating chart topping single “Whiskey and Rain”

Limited to only 100 editions

Each edition has its own individual serial number

Exclusive to MusicFX members

A Golden Ticket NFT promotion is also being included, that will be hidden within 1 of the #1 Country Music Airplay Commemorative NFTs. The recipient will receive a unique VIP experience with two (2) tickets with VIP passes to meet Michael Ray at a show of the fan’s choosing. Five (5) purchasers will also receive a Bronze Ticket bonus that will reward them with a Michael Ray merchandise pack, exclusive to MusicFX.

“The MusicFX team is always looking at ways of elevating what we offer,” said Cameron Chell, Chairman of CurrencyWorks, and co-head of MusicFX. “Connecting with each artist’s individual community and creating something they will feel engaged with is a key part of our strategy. We’re adding real utility to our releases, and this is what these fans want to see.”

To find out more about the Michael Ray #1 Country Music Airplay Commemorative NFT, or to sign-up to MusicFX, please click here .

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is an award-winning, publicly-traded company that builds and operates a full-service blockchain platform.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io . For additional investor info, visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov , searching CWRK.

About Crown & Ace

Crown & Ace is a family of entertainment entrepreneurs who have come together to restore values, relationships, trust, and stability within the multifaceted entertainment world.

The company is a joint venture between The Festival Company and Periscope Music Group, which was founded in 2021 by Billie-Jo Aasen and Jake Crownover, two highly respected and incredibly experienced veterans of the entertainment industry who have worked with some of the biggest global talents to take to the stage.

Crown & Ace’s core business covers a multitude of services ranging from talent buying and venue booking to festival and marquee event creation/execution, to NFTs, to creating unique bonds and partnerships between brands and key personalities. They welcome their clients and partners into their family and as a family, they all rise together and stay together.

For more information on Crown & Ace, please visit www.crownandace.com .

About MusicFX

MusicFX sets the stage for new innovations in artist and fan engagement. Using the blockchain, artists are empowered to leverage their brand while bringing fans closer than ever before to the music and the people behind the mic.

MusicFX NFTs provide the backstage pass, the ultimate connection between fan and artist, with exclusive VIP events and experiences, priority tickets, merchandise, and more.

MusicFX Is made possible thanks to the partnership between global blockchain innovators CurrencyWorks and the music industry expertise of Crown & Ace.

For more, visit www.musicfx.io.

About Michael Ray