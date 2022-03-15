Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic Maintains Leader's Position As Venture Capital Investment Doubles Year-Over-Year

PHILADELPHIA, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Although many businesses continue to recover from the impacts of the pandemic, the emerging business ecosystem measured record growth in 2021. Overall venture capital investment in the United States almost doubled year-over-year to $329.9 B in 2021 (according to Pitchbook’s Interactive Global Tables , March 4, 2022).

The global network of private angel investor chapters, Keiretsu Forum, continues to hold a leadership role in the ecosystem’s growth.

According to Pitchbook, Keiretsu Forum is the #6 most active venture capital group in the U.S. based on the deal count. Regionally, Keiretsu Forum ranks #15 in the Mid-Atlantic (33 deals) and #7 in the South-East (9 deals).

Looking at the activity by sector, Keiretsu Forum’s angel investors demonstrate their core expertise in life science investing; Pitchbook ranks Keiretsu Forum #1 in the healthcare devices and supplies sector and #4 in the pharma and biotech sector.

Last month, Howard Lubert, Keiretsu Forum Regional President, reported that the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast members invested over $11.6 M in 45 companies breaking the group’s investing level record for the second year in a row. In addition, median deal size and pre-money valuations for early-stage startups also hit record highs in 2021, bolstering the confidence of traditional investors and drawing new members interested in Keiretsu Forum’s rigorous process.

Early-stage investing remains the highest performing private capital asset class. Exceptional Exit values have delivered attractive returns, further fueling interest from nontraditional investors. Keiretsu Forum’s success is based on an exacting screening practice, members mindshare, and rigorous due diligence to mitigate as much risk as possible.

Undoubtedly, 2021 was a banner year for the local early-stage ecosystem and U.S. venture capital. It’s possible that 2022 is positioned for even more growth.

For more information on early-stage investing, visit https://www.keiretsuforum-midatlantic.com/

Keiretsu Forum’s Mid-Atlantic and South-East is part of Keiretsu Forum , a global investment community of accredited private equity angel investors, venture capitalists, and corporate/ institutional investors. Today's Keiretsu Forum is a worldwide network of capital, resources, and deal flow with 55 chapters on 4 continents. Keiretsu Forum members invest in high-quality, diverse investment opportunities. To be our guest at an upcoming Forum meeting, let us know here.