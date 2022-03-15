Insights on the Myeloid Cells Targeting Therapeutics Global Market to 2035 - Featuring Chemocentryx, Daiichi Sankyo and Roche Among Others

Dublin, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Myeloid Cells Targeting Therapeutics Market by Type of Molecule (Small Molecule and Biologics), Therapeutic Area (Oncological Disorders and Rare Disorders), Route of Administration (Intravenous and Oral) and Geography (North America, Europe and Asia Pacific), 2021-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers an extensive study on the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely evolution of the myeloid cells targeting therapeutics market. The study underlines an in-depth analysis, highlighting the diverse capabilities of stakeholders engaged in this domain.



With over 19 million new cancer cases and 10 million deaths reported in the year 2020, the global cancer burden continues to increase rapidly. Given the rising prevalence, researchers have made significant efforts in discovering new approaches for the treatment of oncological diseases. With several programs having entered the clinical stages, myeloid cells targeting therapeutics have emerged as a novel strategy in the suite of cancer immunotherapy approaches. Myeloid cells represent a group of cells containing granulocytes, monocytes, macrophages, mast cells and dendritic cells, which play a key role in innate immunity. These cells are found in abundance in the tumor microenvironment and inflamed areas.

The tumor recruits and modulates endogenous myeloid cells to tumor-associated macrophages, dendritic cells, myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils, to sustain an immunosuppressive environment. Over time, many research studies have shown that myeloid cells can interact with the immune system and aid in generating an appropriate anti-tumor immune response. Targeting these cells help in modulating cancer-associated activities, including immune evasion. Therefore, myeloid therapies have gained significant attention as a potential adjunct to currently used therapies, such as immune checkpoint inhibitors, dendritic cell vaccines, oncolytic viruses, and chemoradiation to enhance therapeutic response. In addition, myeloid cell targeting therapies are being investigated for their potential in the treatment of various inflammatory disorders.



Presently, several medical researchers and industry stakeholders are engaged in the development of therapeutics targeting myeloid cells that harness the immune system in order to treat a number of solid tumors, leukemias and some rare conditions, including myelodysplastic syndrome and ANCA-associated vasculitis. The substantial data from the ongoing studies and completed trials suggest that targeting of myeloid cells results in the delayed progression of solid tumors, thereby increasing the survival rate of the patients. Given the encouraging results, the domain has attracted the attention of many private and public investors who have invested around USD 4.9 billion over the last few years. Driven by the increasing R&D activity, promising clinical data and financial support from investors, the myeloid cells targeting therapeutics market is anticipated to grow at a commendable pace in the mid to long-term.



In addition to other elements, the report includes:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of myeloid cells targeting therapeutics, based on several relevant parameters, such as phase of development (clinical and preclinical), type of molecule (small molecules and biologics), target indication, therapeutic area (oncological disorders, hepatic disorders, autoimmune disorders, inflammatory diseases, respiratory disorders, neurological disorders, renal disorders, rheumatological disorders, immunological disorders and others), biological target, route of administration (intravenous, oral, subcutaneous, intratumoral, nasal and others), type of therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy), combination drug, line of treatment and dosing frequency. In addition, it provides details on the companies engaged in the development of myeloid cells targeting therapeutics, along with information on their year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters.

Elaborate profiles of key players engaged in the development of myeloid cells targeting therapeutics. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, details on its drug candidates, its financial information (if available), recent developments and an informed future outlook.

A detailed analysis of completed and ongoing clinical trials of various myeloid cells targeting therapeutics, based on different parameters, such as trial status, trial registration year, type of sponsor / collaborator, study design, number of patients enrolled. In addition, the chapter highlights year-wise trend of completed and recruiting trials, age category of the patients enrolled, active industry and non-industry players and location of the trials.

A detailed review of more than 10,000 peer-reviewed, scientific articles related to research on myeloid cells targeting therapeutics, based on parameters, such as year of publication, emerging focus area, type of publication, therapeutic area, and target indication. The chapter also highlights the top journals and top authors (in terms of number of articles published).

An in-depth analysis of academic grants that have been awarded to various research institutes for projects related to myeloid cell targeting therapeutics, during the period, 2017-2021, based on several parameters, such as year of grant award, amount awarded, type of funding institute center, popular NIH departments, support period, emerging focus area, purpose of grants, grant activity code, local recipients, type of recipient organization study section and type of grant application. Further, the chapter also highlights the popular recipient organizations, (in terms of number of grants and amount awarded) and prominent program officers.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in this domain since 2017, covering instances of research and development agreement, clinical trials agreement, merger / acquisition, product development and commercialization agreement, licensing agreement, asset acquisition and product development and manufacturing agreement.

A detailed analysis of the various investments made since 2017, including grants, seed financing, venture capital financing, IPOs, secondary offering, other equity, post IPO equity and equity crowdfunding in the companies focused on the development of myeloid cells targeting therapeutics.

An analysis of start-ups / small companies engaged in the development of myeloid cells targeting therapeutics, based on parameters, such as pipeline strength, pipeline maturity, indication diversity, financial support, number of investors, partnership activity and start-up health indexing.

A case study on the companies developing macrophage-based therapeutics, along with analyses on phase of development, type of molecule, target indication and therapeutic area. In addition, the chapter provides information on the year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters of the companies engaged in the development of these therapeutics.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players engaged in the development of myeloid cells targeting therapeutics?

Which are the key drugs being developed across early and late stages of development?

Which companies are actively involved in conducting clinical trials for myeloid cell targeting therapeutics?

What is the focus of various publications related to therapeutics targeting myeloid cells?

What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

How is the current and future opportunity, related to myeloid cells targeting therapeutics, likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION



4. MYELOID CELLS TARGETING THERAPEUTICS: MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Analysis Methodology and Key Parameters

4.2. Myeloid Cells Targeting Therapeutics Market Landscape

4.2.1. Analysis by Phase of Development

4.2.2. Analysis by Type of Molecule

4.2.3. Analysis by Target Indication(s)

4.2.4. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

4.2.5. Analysis by Biological Target(s)

4.2.6. Analysis by Route of Administration

4.2.7. Analysis by Type of Therapy

4.2.8. Analysis by Combination Drug(s)

4.2.9. Analysis by Line of Treatment

4.2.10. Analysis by Dosing Frequency

4.3. Myeloid Cells Targeting Therapeutics Developers

4.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.3.2. Analysis by Company Size

4.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

4.3.4. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Therapeutics

4.3.5. Most Active Players: Analysis by Phase of Development of Drugs



5. MYELOID CELLS TARGETING THERAPEUTICS DEVELOPERS: COMPANY PROFILES

5.1. Companies with Drugs in Advanced Stages of Development

5.1.1. ChemoCentryx

5.1.1.1. Company Overview

5.1.1.2. Financial Information

5.1.1.3. Drug Portfolio

5.1.1.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

5.1.2. Daiichi Sankyo

5.1.2.1. Company Overview

5.1.2.2. Financial Information

5.1.2.3. Drug Portfolio

5.1.2.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

5.1.3. Gilead Sciences

5.1.3.1. Company Overview

5.1.3.2. Financial Information

5.1.3.3. Drug Portfolio

5.1.3.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

5.2. Companies with Multiple Therapeutic Development Programs

5.2.1. Janssen Biotech

5.2.1.1. Company Overview

5.2.1.2. Financial Information

5.2.1.3. Drug Portfolio

5.2.1.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

5.2.2. Roche

5.2.2.1. Company Overview

5.2.2.2. Financial Information

5.2.2.3. Drug Portfolio

5.2.2.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

5.2.3. Pfizer

5.2.3.1. Company Overview

5.2.3.2. Financial Information

5.2.3.3. Drug Portfolio

5.2.3.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

5.2.4. GlaxoSmithKline

5.2.4.1. Company Overview

5.2.4.2. Financial Information

5.2.4.3. Drug Portfolio

5.2.4.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

5.2.5. Macrophage Pharma

5.2.5.1. Company Overview

5.2.5.2. Financial Information

5.2.5.3. Drug Portfolio

5.2.5.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

5.2.6. Enlivex

5.2.6.1. Company Overview

5.2.6.2. Financial Information

5.2.6.3. Drug Portfolio

5.2.6.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

5.2.7. Immune-Onc Therapeutics

5.2.7.1. Company Overview

5.2.7.2. Financial Information

5.2.7.3. Drug Portfolio

5.2.7.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

5.2.8. Infinity Pharmaceuticals

5.2.8.1. Company Overview

5.2.8.2. Financial Information

5.2.8.3. Drug Portfolio

5.2.8.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

5.2.9. AstraZeneca

5.2.9.1. Company Overview

5.2.9.2. Financial Information

5.2.9.3. Drug Portfolio

5.2.9.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook



6. CLINICAL TRIALS ANALYSIS



7. PUBLICATION ANALYSIS



8. ACADEMIC GRANTS ANALYSIS



9. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

10. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



11. START-UP HEALTH INDEXING



12. CASE STUDY: MACROPHAGE-BASED THERAPEUTICS DEVELOPERS

13. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

14. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

14.1. Montis Bioscience

14.1.1. Company Snapshot

14.1.2. Interview Transcript: Rene Hoet (Chief Scientific Officer)

14.2. Carisma Therapeutics

14.2.1. Company Snapshot

14.2.2. Interview Transcript: Tom Wilton (Chief Business Officer)



15. APPENDIX 1: LIST OF FIGURES AND TABLES



16. APPNEDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

