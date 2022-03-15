Nubeva Adds Guardian Eagle to Growing List of Managed Service Providers

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nubeva Technologies (TSX-V: NBVA, OTC: NBVAF), a software developer of B2B ransomware solutions, has partnered with Guardian Eagle , a leading data protection service provider, to offer a new line of defense in the fight against ransomware to their deep client base. With this announcement, Guardian Eagle is now offering Ransomware Reversal technology along with a suite of services to support customers from implementation to recovery services for quick recovery in the event of a ransomware attack.



Nubeva’s software captures ransomware encryption keys at the time of an event to implement fast and easy decryption to restore operations without paying ransoms. When ransomware goes undetected and detonates, this new service offering enables businesses to reestablish operations quickly, reduce cost of data recovery, and reduce the overall damage without paying a ransom.

“Ransomware Reversal delivers key value for our customers,” said Guardian Eagle CEO Chuck Egerter. “Time is money. Downed operations are costly for our local government, manufacturing, retail and healthcare customers. Halting their day-to-day operations is not an option and often the reason people pay ransoms. We are excited to bring this service to our customers immediately.”

With ransomware attacks happening every 14 seconds, there is an urgency coming from government agencies to prepare and fortify protections, as seen in the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Shields Up initiative . Nubeva’s technology provides Guardian Eagle customers with another layer of defense that is easy to deploy, simple to manage, and provides quick response capabilities when an event occurs to maximize the organization’s resilience to destructive cyber incidents.

"Guardian Eagle has a proven and trusted track record with the companies they serve. As a data protection company, they are being called regularly to respond to ransomware events with a broad set of services and expertise. What stood out to us most is how driven they are to bring the best technology, value, and service to their customer base - quickly." said Steve Perkins, CMO at Nubeva. "Ransomware is plaguing organizations today. Guardian Eagle brings us instant expanded market access and they have already begun to introduce us to their customer with positive traction.”

About Nubeva Technologies Ltd.

Nubeva develops and licenses B2B software for next-generation cybersecurity solutions with a focus on ransomware. The company’s patented and awarding winning SKI technology enable advanced decryptions solutions including ransomware reversal - the ability to decrypt and quickly recover from ransomware attacks without paying the ransom, and TLS Visibility - the ability to universally decrypt TLS/SSL network traffic enabling deep packet inspection for cybersecurity and application assurance applications. The company licenses its software to end-user enterprises, managed security service providers, incident responders, and cybersecurity and application solution manufacturers.