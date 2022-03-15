At CAGR of 14.50% Globally E-Waste Management Market | 2022 - 2028 | Method and Waste Source is projected to expand at USD 111968.93 Million: Industry Size, Trends, Forecast Report by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report " E-Waste Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Equipment Type (Small Equipment, Large Equipment, Temperature Exchange Equipment, Screens), by Method (Recycling & Reuse, Dispose/Trash), by Waste Source (Household Appliances, IT & Telecom Equipment, Consumer Electronics (CE), Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs), by Material (Metals, Plastic & Resins, Other Materials), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028) ", published by Vantage Market Research, the global post COVID-19 market size of the E-Waste Management Market is expected to grow from USD 49,689.50 Million in 2021 to USD 111968.93 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 14.50% during the forecast period.



Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the E-Waste Management market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.50% during the forecast period.

The E-Waste Management market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 49,689.50 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 111968.93 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Europe is projected to dominate the worldwide E-Waste Management market.



As the use of electrical devices and devices increases, so does E-Waste or electronic-waste. Electronic devices such as computers, TVs, mobile phones, refrigerators, tablets, washing machines, digital cameras, dryers, toasters and kettles come with batteries and electrical components. This electrical or electronic device can be used, recycled, resold or disposed of for material recovery. This is a key factor driving growth of the target market in the global E-Waste Management Market. With the increasing health hazards such as bronchitis, kidney damage, and Wilson's disease due to improper discharge of toxic substances from electronic scrap and incineration, the need for efficient scrap management technology is increasing. Therefore, the E-Waste Management Market is expected to thrive in the coming years. However, the high recycling costs restrain the management of e-waste, while the reduction in the number of adequate waste collection areas are some of the factors that are likely to hinder the target market growth in the coming years.

List of Prominent Players in the E-Waste Management Market:

Electronic Recyclers International, Inc. (ERI)

Aurubis AG

Sims Metal Management Limited

Umicore

Boliden AB

Global Electric Electronic Processing Inc.

TRIPLE M METAL LP

Tetronics (International) Limited

Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd.

Stena Metall AB.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers- Demand for E-Waste Management Market in End-use Industries

E-waste contains rare metals such as silver, gold, palladium, platinum, indium and gallium, which are widely used in the manufacture of home appliances and IT and communication devices. Due to the lack of these metals, the prices of these products are high. This increases the need for reuse, refurbishment, and recycling of metal devices. Therefore, these issues require electronics manufacturers to look for raw materials available from recycled e-waste. It also helps reduce the risk of global warming.

Challenges:

The crucial challenge is lack of awareness and commercialization regarding E-Waste Management Market in developing countries, predicted to reduce growth of the E-Waste Management Market. Precious materials, presence of highly polluting and hazardous substances, transportation costs, sorting costs, dilapidated infrastructure, and insufficient funding for E-Waste Management Market are the main reasons for the high cost of recycling electronic devices. In addition to the huge differences in how e-waste is managed, materials such as iron, aluminum, copper, lead, nickel, tin and plastics used in electronic devices are the most difficult to recycle due to their low recycling value and labor cost.

In the last year, the number of cases were increasing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to global or partial shutdowns to maintain social distancing. According to a recent update, various industries are facing unprecedented economic losses due to disruptions in the global supply chains of key players in the global E-Waste Management Market. Dealers, suppliers and retailers had inventory but couldn't sell it, and manufacturers had to stop production to cope with the shutdown, thereby hampering the target market growth.

Regional Trends:

In 2021, the Asia-Pacific region dominates the E-Waste Management Market share in terms of revenue and projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future. Increasing disposable income and the proliferation of electrical devices in developed and developing countries are one of the key growth stimulus for markets in the region. Furthermore, developed countries such as the US and UK export a large amount of their e-waste to Asian countries, which is expected to bode well for the regional market throughout the forecast period. In addition, the Middle East and Africa is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the illegal dumping of e-waste from developed countries and the tightening of government regulations on the systematic collection and recycling of e-scrap in the region. Europe is expected to grow moderately due to its sensitivity to environmental issues. Latin America is expected to grow at a low rate.

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/ewaste-management-market-1346

Recent Developments:

As of March 2021, India has 400 registered e-waste recyclers with an installed capacity of recycling 1.07 million tons per annum (up by 36.6% from 2019). India's largest e-waste recycling facility has an annual processing capacity of 96,000 tones and holds five ISO recycling certifications.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 150 Pages and in-depth TOC on "E-Waste Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Equipment Type (Small Equipment, Large Equipment, Temperature Exchange Equipment, Screens), by Method (Recycling & Reuse, Dispose/Trash), by Waste Source (Household Appliances, IT & Telecom Equipment, Consumer Electronics (CE), Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs)), by Material (Metals, Plastic & Resins, Other Materials), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)"

This market titled “E-Waste Management Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Forecast, Regional Analysis, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size in 2021 USD 49,689.50 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 111968.93 Million CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 14.50% From 2022 – 2028 Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Equipment Type

• Small Equipment

• Large Equipment

• Temperature Exchange Equipment

• Screens

• Small IT Equipment

• Lamps

• Method

• Recycling & Reuse

• Dispose/Trash

• Waste Source

• Household Appliances

• IT & Telecom Equipment

• Consumer Electronics (CE)

• Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs)

• Industrial Electronics (IE)

• Medical Equipment

• Material

• Metals

• Plastic & Resins

• Other Materials Region & Counties Covered • North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• U.K.

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • Electronic Recyclers International, Inc. (ERI)

• Aurubis AG

• Sims Metal Management Limited

• Umicore

• Boliden AB

• Global Electric Electronic Processing Inc.

• TRIPLE M METAL LP

• Tetronics (International) Limited

• Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd.

• and Stena Metall AB. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

