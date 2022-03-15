XCPCNL Business Services Announces LOI to Acquire Centiment Capital Holdings

Charlotte, North Carolina, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC Pink: XCPL), a venture development business that leverages knowledge, skill, and experience in the consumer products industry, is excited to announce a letter of intent to acquire Centiment Capital Holdings.

Centiment Capital is the world's first neurotech-enabled, for-profit, anti-bias-driven machine learning company. Centiment is built on understanding neuro-data-driven problems in artificial intelligence and utilizing neuroscience-driven tools, technology and apparatus to solve them.

“We are excited about the opportunity to build shareholder value and enhance the current portfolio of Centiment Capital. We look forward to building additional revenue models with the assets we seek take over. Centiment is currently valued at $34 Million and brings in steadily increasing revenues each year,” said CEO Tim Matthews.

Centiment Capital offers the following services:

Intellectual property consulting, especially within artificial intelligence and neuroscience.

Anti-bias business consulting

Services to understand anti-bias-based acquisition potential by sub-sector and arrange such transactions for deep tech and Neurodata AI-driven companies:

I. Method and System for Data Analysis Algorithm to Develop Predictions About the Performance Value of Content and Ideal Components of Content

Content Prediction and Emotional Search “Google with Emotion” How people are feeling (i.e., sentiment) and search



II. Data Management Methods for Ingestion, Integration, Warehousing for Real-Time Activation

Predicting where content will do digitally based on an audience

Emotional Search

-Technical consulting around NAI builds and NAI products delivered by high-level neuroscience and artificial intelligence-based business practitioners.

Fintech for Music

Fintech for Advertising

Micah Brown is the CEO at Centiment Capital, an NYC-based Venture Studio and the CEO of BrainRap, the music industry's first Neuro enabled Technology tool. Brown was also the CEO and Founder of Centiment, a Neurodata AI Company (Acquired 2019), and Filmfundr, which is AI-driven Film Technology, acquired in 2018.

Micah has worked as a senior-level technology consultant and manager within the insurance industry for AON and in commercial, retail and investment banking at Barclays. Micah has also worked within media technology for Viacom and NBC and has a culminated 14 years of technology experience as an Engineer and C Level Executive.

Micah pioneered Neurodata driven Artificial Intelligence and the field he created, Neurosentiment, as early as 2014, writing groundbreaking white papers and ultimately being the first person of color to commission a Neuroscience AI study with the Kansas University Medical Center and to gain investment from Sprint in American History. In 2019, Micah made history again by being the first POC in US history to win various awards at MIT for his work.

Brown grew up in Catford, South London, raised by great parents despite many economic hardships. He received National Honors from Uxbridge College and gained the opportunity due to his academic and work achievements to move to the US in 2013. Micah has done a great deal of charitable work also, working on the CCNY Codes initiative, which saw 300 young people of color from CCNY gain roles at Amazon, Facebook, and Google, for the first time in the college 113 year history.

“This deal has been many years in the making, working with one of the largest black-owned publicly traded companies on the transition of Centiment Capital is a dream that I am fulfilling, especially with a CEO as talented as Tim!" said Brown.

For more information about Centiment Capital Holdings, please visit https://www.centiment.capital/ .

XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC Pink: XCPL) encourages shareholders to visit their corporate Twitter account at https://twitter.com/RealXCPCNL .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may have, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions, as they relate to our management team or us, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company's filing with the Over-the-Counter Market ("OTC"). All subsequent written or forward-looking oral statements attributable to persons or us acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

About XCPCNL

Charlotte, NC-based XCPCNL Business Services is a venture development business that leverages its knowledge, skills, and experience in the consumer products industry. Our primary mission is to provide marketing, technology, and other business services to fast-growing consumer product companies and big-box retailers. XCPCNL is a minority-owned and controlled firm. To learn more about our businesses, services, and opportunities, please contact: info@xcpcnl.com .

To learn more about XPCNL, visit www.xcpcnl.com .

For Inquiries: