Connect Bradenton Announces Expansion & Rebranding as Connect Central

BRADENTON, Fla., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Downtown Bradenton's only coworking space is expanding and rebranding as Connect Central, where entrepreneurs, professionals, and organizations of all sizes can ﬁnd ﬂexible workspace options and reliable solutions.

"True to its name, Connect Central aims to be the hub where connections form," said Wade Hamilton, Community Manager at Connect. "You can trust Connect Central to be the place where you can perform your best when your business needs you to succeed most. From meeting rooms to mailboxes, private ofﬁces to plug-in stations, Connect Central is where you - and your business - belong."

In addition to its new name, the business is expanding its inventory into a newly remodeled 8,000 sq. ft. of available meeting rooms and private ofﬁces to further serve the business community. Cutting-edge renovations provide ﬂexible meeting spaces with convenient Zoom capabilities amidst a polished, professional business environment. With on-demand options for meetings of up to 20 guests, Connect Central now offers space reservations with just a few clicks through its redesigned website, MyConnectCentral.com.

Connect Central's enhanced amenities include convenient on-site parking, virtual mailboxes, reliable Wi-Fi, ﬂexible room conﬁgurations, on-site catering and café, reception service, all-in-one communication options, and more.

Connect Central is located in the heart of downtown Bradenton just steps away from the Manatee County Courthouse, Bradenton City Hall, Manatee County Government ofﬁces, the famous Bradenton Riverwalk and a variety of locally owned restaurants, retailers, hotels & nightlife.

ABOUT: Connect Central is a space where entrepreneurs, professionals, and organizations of all sizes can ﬁnd ﬂexible workspace options and reliable solutions. Connect Central offers a polished business environment with a casual atmosphere for collaboration and connection. From meeting rooms to mailboxes, private ofﬁces to plug-in stations, Connect Central is where you - and your business - belong.

Interview opportunities with Community Manager Wade Hamilton include:

How coworking and the virtual ofﬁce have changed since the pandemic

Business trends in Downtown Bradenton

Predictions about the future of meetings and business gatherings

Press Contact: Wade Hamilton, whamilton@myconnectcentral.com, (941) 822-8722.

Access our media kit for hi-res logos, photos, and headshots.

Related Images











Image 1: Connect Main Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment