Xtant Medical to Present at the Canaccord Musculoskeletal Conference on March 22, 2022

BELGRADE, Mont., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: XTNT), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced that Sean Browne, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Canaccord Musculoskeletal Conference on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Central Time in Chicago.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website or through the conference site by using the link below:

Date: Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. CT / 3:00 p.m. ET

Webcast: Click Here

A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days on the Company’s website at www.xtantmedical.com following the conclusion of the presentation.

About Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (www.xtantmedical.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implant systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity and degenerative procedures. Xtant people are dedicated and talented, operating with the highest integrity to serve our customers.

The symbols ™ and ® denote trademarks and registered trademarks of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. or its affiliates, registered as indicated in the United States, and in other countries.

