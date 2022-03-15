Bipsync is the 'Best Research Management Solution' According to With Intelligence HFM US Technology Awards 2022

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bipsync was recently awarded "Best Research Management Solution" at this year's With Intelligence HFM US Technology Awards 2022. The US Technology Awards hosted in New York, NY, celebrates technology firms that have demonstrated exceptional client service, innovation, and strong and sustainable business growth in the US market each year. The awards also bring together some of the biggest Fintech service providers and innovators in the Hedge Fund space to celebrate and highlight industry achievements.

With Intelligence is a global team of industry insiders, data scientists, analysts, journalists, technologists, and product developers that connects investors and managers to the people and insight-enriched data needed to raise and allocate assets. With Intelligence's HFM is a leading media publication dedicated to bringing together the industry's most trusted hedge fund products.

The award ceremony was attended by Bipsync and dozens of other industry leaders. Nearly 20 categories were selected to acknowledge excellence, ranging from "Best Analytics Tool" to "Most Disruptive Technology Solution." While in attendance, the Bipsync team took first prize in the coveted "Best Research Management Solution" category.

"It was an honor to be selected amongst six other challengers in such a competitive field, and we thank With Intelligence and all of the judges who took the time to review and determine the winners. What is most important to us is our users. And this award exemplifies our commitment to delivering the best research management platform to the market. We look forward to continuing our efforts in years to come," said Danny Donado, Bipsync Founder and CEO.

About Bipsync

Bipsync is a Research Automation Platform purposefully designed to optimize end-to-end research management processes connecting investment front and back offices. We use modern technologies, agile processes, and user-centered design to drive speed, agility, quality, and efficiency into our customers' research processes to drive better decisions, faster. Bipsync clients span the entire investment management industry across asset class, strategy, and size. The world's largest allocators right through to pre-launch hedge funds rely on Bipsync as a single system of record and modern productivity environment to help them power their unique research processes and drive operational excellence. Learn more: https://bipsync.com/

