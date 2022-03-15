Asia Broadband Prepares For Imminent Launch of Mobile App Versions of Proprietary Cryptocurrency Exchange

LAS VEGAS, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company is anticipating the launch of its AABB Exchange mobile applications on the Apple and Android stores before March 22, 2022. The Company’s digital assets developer is currently finalizing the mobile versions of the proprietary cryptocurrency Exchange to submit for approval. The Exchange will soon be available to users on their mobile phones to place buy and sell orders to execute cryptocurrency trades for an expanding number of trading pairs available on the Exchange platform.



Currently, users can access the Desktop version of the AABB Exchange by going to: https://aabbexchange.com/trade/ then on the right side of the monitor, click on "Log In or Register Now to trade". Once you have clicked on it, you will see the Log In page for the web version of AABB Wallet. Access AABB Wallet on your mobile device, go to the "More" tab, click on "Web QR Access" and scan the QR Code on your monitor. Then, create a temporary password for your access. Once this all has been completed, you will then be connected to the AABB Exchange with your account. Once you have accessed your wallet, click on Trade in the Menu. There, you will see the Chart with the ability to place a Buy or Sell order.

In collaboration with the Company’s digital assets developer, the phased roll out continues of additional Exchange components and cryptocurrency Exchange trading pairs on the BCGateway platform. The Exchange project has evolved and grown immensely in recent months to vastly improve the finished product. Many new features and capabilities have been added and are evolving to expand functionality, usability, module additions, a Spanish language version and further market penetration.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Mexico to client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of AABB that differentiates the Company and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has added a digital assets business segment and released its AABBG freshly minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its AABB Wallet and a proprietary digital exchange AABBExchange. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies.

Contact the Company at: General Email: ir@asiabroadbandinc.com Token Support: www.AABBGoldToken.com/support/ Company Websites: www.asiabroadbandinc.com www.AABBExchange.com www.AABBGoldToken.com Phone: 702-866-9054

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.’s (the “Company”) expected current beliefs about the Company’s business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.