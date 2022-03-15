E-Cig Clinical Trial Results Shared at the Society for Nicotine and Tobacco (SRNT) Annual Meeting

MELBOURNE, Fla., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bidi Vapor, LLC, the makers of the premium electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) branded BIDI® Stick, announced that a leading tobacco and nicotine expert will be sharing the results of a new study that compared BIDI® Stick to combustible cigarettes at this week's Society for Research on Nicotine and Tobacco (SRNT) meeting.

On Thurs., March 17, 2022, starting at 11:30 a.m. EST, Dr. Willie J. McKinney will lead an open discussion of a pharmacokinetic or "PK" study that showed the blood nicotine levels of adult subjects that used BIDI® Sticks were similar to blood nicotine levels of subjects that smoked their usual brand of combustible cigarette. These results support BIDI® Stick as a potentially satisfying alternative to cigarette smoking for adult smokers.

The 28th Annual SRNT Meeting will be held at the Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor hotel in Baltimore from March 15-18, 2022.

Dr. McKinney is board certified in toxicology by the American Board of Toxicology and has served on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA's) Tobacco Product Scientific Advisory Committee (TPSAC). Previously, Dr. McKinney served as Vice President, Global Regulatory Affairs, for JUUL labs, San Francisco. He also served as the Vice President of Regulatory Sciences and was a member of the Executive Leadership Team at Richmond, Va.-based Altria.

SRNT is the professional society for those working on tobacco and nicotine scientific questions in pre-clinical, clinical, public health, epidemiological, and policy and regulatory research domains.

Initially published via open access in November of 2021, the entire PK study, displayed in poster format, will allow open discussion and comments by conference participants. The lead author summarized the study as follows:

"BIDI® Stick ENDS delivered nicotine to users comparably to their usual brand cigarette and also elicited similar subjective effects such as satisfaction and relief," said Dr. Ian Fearon, the paper's lead author and renowned, U.K.-based nicotine scientist. "Thus, the BIDI® Stick ENDS may be a satisfying alternative to cigarettes among current adult smokers, including those that find it difficult to quit or who are not interested in quitting smoking."

