Springs Rejuvenation Inc. Establishes Partnership with American Top Team Company

Atlanta, GA, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Springs Rejuvenation Inc. (OTC: SPRJ), announced a partnership with American Top Team, a leading gym for MMA, BJJ and Fitness Training, by providing stem cell therapies and treatments to their members and competitive athletes.



Dr Charles Pereyra, Springs Rejuvenation Founder and Chief Operating Officer, stated, “I am excited for the opportunity to partner with American Top Team which is one of the world’s premier facilities for training elite combat athletes, including both UFC and Bellator Champions. I’ve personally been involved in mix martial arts and competition for many years, and I am familiar with the injuries, treatments and therapies needed to recuperate properly and minimizing down time.”

“Training has always been the foundation of my personal wellness and staying healthy both mentally and physically is an important part of my personal and professional life. I consider it an honor and responsibility to work with the athletes at American Top Talent. We will be creating a new era of athletes by providing an opportunity to recover quickly and the ability to perform at their highest potential,” concluded Dr. Pereyra.

About Springs Rejuvenation Inc.

At Springs Rejuvenation specializes in regenerative medicine and anti-aging research. Our mission is to provide patients with individualized, state-of-the-art treatment, returning each patient to their natural mobility as quickly as possible. With the goal of addressing the root cause of your pain, rather than just masking it. We want to help you achieve whole body health and rejuvenation, which will help you feel stronger, improve mood, look younger, heal faster and perform at the optimal level. Our patients have found both freedom from pain and improved quality of life. Our professional staff is uniquely composed of physicians/researchers in the Stem Cell, Anti-Aging research and regenerative medicine, also including sports-related injuries and chronic joint pain.

For additional information visit www.springsrejuvenation.com

