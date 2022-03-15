Wee-Cig, EZ365 CEO Russell Korus to Share Industry Leading Expertise on NFTs at the 2022 Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain UAE Expo in Dubai

Korus will educate participating investors and enhance public understanding of NFTs and their incredible potential



Las Vegas, NV, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Wee-Cig International Corporation (OTCMarkets: WCIG), a company focused on identifying and growing top tech companies in emerging markets, today announced that CEO and Founder of operating subsidiary dba, “EZ365”, Russell Korus, will be a featured speaker at the upcoming Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain (AIBC) 2022 UAE Expo in Dubai March 20 through 23.

In his dynamic presentation “NFTs: What Are They and Why Should You Care?” Korus will educate and inspire new entrants to the world of blockchain-based digital assets, especially those considering investing in NFTs.

“Anyone looking to participate in the excitement and opportunity of the NFT space requires a solid understanding of what NFTs are, how they work and why they are important,” said Russell Korus. “I have been deeply immersed in the NFT market for several years, expanding my knowledge, business practices and portfolio. I look forward to representing the EZ365 brand and sharing my knowledge and insights on the potential of these rapidly emerging digital assets at AIBC, the industry’s most prestigious event series.”

A futurist and visionary, Korus is a recognized industry expert on blockchain technology and digital assets, a top NFT collector, a TEDx alumnus, and a regular speaker at industry conferences and events where he shares his knowledge and vision with global audiences in a dynamic and engaging way.

"I'm excited to have Russell Korus speak at AIBC in Dubai,” said Eman Pulis, Founder and CEO of SIGMA (AIBC). “Russell has represented EZ365 at our events since 2018, sharing valuable and actionable information that audiences can leverage as they explore emerging blockchain technologies.”

Korus’s presentation “NFTs: What Are They and Why Should You Care?” will take place at 5pm GST on March 22, 2022 on the GameFi stage, at the Festival Arena by the Intercontinental Hotel Festival City, Dubai.

About the AIBC 2022 UAE Expo

A gathering of experts, leaders and investors in the emerging worlds of AI and blockchain technology, the 2022 AIBC UAE Expo (March 20-23) will include three days of educational panel discussions, keynote speakers, workshops and networking.

For more information visit: https://aibc.world/asia/

About Wee-Cig International Corporation

Wee-Cig International Corporation is a publicly traded holding and acquisition company (WCIG) with a particular talent in identifying top tech companies in emerging markets and helping them get to the next level. Constantly scouring the technology landscape to find the best investment opportunities, Wee-Cig targets companies that capitalize on unique opportunities by leveraging extensive, decades long industry relationships and management expertise.

For more information, visit: https://weecigcorp.com/

About the EZ365 Ecosystem

EZ365 leverages the transparency and immutability of blockchain technology to break down barriers to owning digital assets and unleash the vast growth potential of the NFT, online gaming industry and the cryptocurrency world. The first-to-market blockchain-based ecosystem to combine NFTs, online gaming, a financial services platform, and a learning portal, EZ365 is further differentiated by its focus on customer support, security, ease-of-use and the customer experience; making it easy for users to invest, play, trade and learn in a secure environment. The EZ365 team includes leaders in blockchain and cryptocurrency development, network and security infrastructure for global capital and derivatives markets and the online gaming space. Together they bring the rigor and methodology of established financial market security and deep technology expertise to the EZ365 platform.

For more information visit: https://ez365.io/

For media inquiries contact:

Wee-Cig Media Relations

media@ez365.io