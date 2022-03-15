Traction Uranium Announces Mobilization of Drill Rig to the Hearty Bay Uranium Property & Commencement of 2022 Winter Drilling Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traction Uranium Corp. (the “Company” or “Traction”) (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FSE: Z1K), is pleased to announce the mobilisation of the first Drill rig and the commencement of the winter drill program at the Hearty Bay Property in the Athabasca Basin region. The winter program also includes a ground geophysics program on the property as part of the winter program.



The 1,400 meter drilling program will mark the first drill testing of this property with the goal to discover the source of high-grade uranium boulder trains on Isle Brochet. As the Hearty Bay property surrounds the historic Isle Brochet radioactive boulder trains, the Company is also undertaking a ground Electromagnetic survey to provide additional information in determining the source of the boulder train. The program will be led by Fission 3.0 geologic team which includes one of Canada’s leading Uranium Exploration Teams, who previously worked on the property. The Fission 3.0 team conducted boulder prospecting on Isle Brochet in 2019 which led to the discovery of 45 radioactive boulders with assay values up to 8.23% U3O8 with over 24% of them returning assay values of >1% U3O8.

Lester Esteban, Chief Executive Officer, stated “We are excited to get to work on the 12 high-priority drill targets defined from previous marine seismic work and high resolution airborne magnetic surveys. This CDN $1,000,000 winter drilling program coupled with a ground electromagnetic (“EM”) survey done both on the lake ice and on land northeast of Isle Brochet confirms our commitment to exploring Hearty Bay to discover the source of the uraniferous boulder field.”

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the company by Raymond Ashley, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of Fission 3.0 Corp., a qualified person.

About Traction Uranium Corp.

Traction Uranium (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) is in the business of mineral exploration and the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its two flagship uranium projects in the Athabasca Region.

www.tractionuranium.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Faizaan Lalani

Director

Contact

