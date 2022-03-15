Fast Radius Expands Leadership Team and Appoints New General Counsel and Chief Accounting Officer

CHICAGO, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Radius , Inc. (Nasdaq: FSRD), a cloud manufacturing company, today announced it has named Erin Stone as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, and James Erkenswick as Chief Accounting Officer. These leadership additions mark important milestones for Fast Radius’ evolution as a publicly traded company. In her capacity as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Stone will serve as an important strategic and legal advisor to Fast Radius’s board of directors and management and will oversee all legal and compliance matters for the company. In his role as Chief Accounting Officer, Erkenswick will have leadership over the preparation of all financial accounting, audit and internal controls matters, and the preparation of Fast Radius’s external reporting materials.



“Erin and Jim bring invaluable experience leading corporate governance and compliance for fast-growing, public companies, bringing additional expertise and leadership as we continue to scale our business in the near-term,” said Lou Rassey, Co-Founder and CEO of Fast Radius. “They both possess an entrepreneurial spirit and proven cross-functional leadership ability. We are thrilled to have them join the Fast Radius leadership team.”

Stone has more than 15 years of legal experience working with technology-driven businesses and public companies. Prior to Fast Radius, Stone served as Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, Corporate and Securities at Groupon (Nasdaq: GRPN), where she was a key advisor and trusted partner to their executive team and Board of Directors. She also brings strong technical expertise in corporate governance and securities, and broad commercial experience from her tenure at Groupon and as a corporate partner at Winston and Strawn LLP.

As Chief Accounting Officer, Erkenswick brings more than 20 years of accounting and finance experience for industrial companies, with deep knowledge of SEC reporting and GAAP compliance. Most recently, Erkenswick served as Vice President, Assistant Controller at Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX), where he held positions leading financial reporting and corporate accounting. Prior to joining Baxter International, Erkenswick held accounting leadership positions at US LBM, CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI), and Ace Hardware.

ABOUT FAST RADIUS

Fast Radius, Inc. is a leading cloud manufacturing and digital supply chain company. The Fast Radius Cloud Manufacturing Platform™ provides software applications and manufacturing solutions that help engineers design, make, and fulfill commercial-grade parts, when and where they are needed. This enables companies to manufacture and ship parts easily, flexibly, and sustainably. Founded in 2017, Fast Radius, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Atlanta, Louisville, and Singapore, and microfactories in Chicago and at the UPS Worldport facility in Louisville, KY. To learn more about Fast Radius and how its digital manufacturing capabilities are helping companies, please visit www.fastradius.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/fastradius or Twitter @fastradius.