Wireless Telecom Group to Showcase Test and Measurement Solutions for 5G and Satellite Communications at SATELLITE 2022 

Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE American: WTT), announced today that it will showcase its unique solutions for testing a variety of satellite communications during SATELLITE 2022 at Booth 243.



As the number of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites continues to increase, ground stations must contend with escalating noise floors and complex RF interference challenges. An in-booth demonstration will highlight how to test for system robustness and resilience in the presence of this interference by generating controllable and sophisticated noise signals to test an amplifier to its noise tolerance limits. In addition, time division duplex (TDD) is pivotal for 5G satellite communications networks due to its optimizations to spectrum management, but success hinges on rapid uplink/downlink signal switching that maintains reliability and precision. A second demonstration will capture the swift performance of TDD pulses with leading test instrumentation to enable next-generation high-performance satellite communications.

Capabilities and solutions emphasized across both demonstrations include:

High-performance, low phase noise satellite signal generation .

. Custom noise generation solutions that replicate potential RF interference a satellite system may encounter once deployed.

solutions that replicate potential RF interference a satellite system may encounter once deployed. Real-time phase noise analysis under varying power levels and noise floors to analyze satellite signal integrity.

under varying power levels and noise floors to analyze satellite signal integrity. Pulsed 5G TDD signal generation via a 5G gNodeB or a standalone RF synthesizer module.

RF power sensors with superior performance and capabilities that are uniquely suited to capture and test high-speed 5G TDD satellite signals.



"From 5G gNodeB to noise generation to best-in-class T&M capabilities, the vast experience and expertise within Wireless Telecom Group can solve a myriad of challenges faced by the satellite industry,” says Matthew Diessner, Sales Director. “The robust, comprehensive product offerings of Wireless Telecom Group provide the solutions necessary to enable the continued advancement and innovation of 5G satellite communications systems."

Held in Washington, D.C., SATELLITE 2022 brings together thought leaders in the space and satellite industries, cultivating new technologies and solutions that drive innovation forward from March 21 to March 24, 2022.

- END -

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., comprised of Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, and Noisecom, is a global designer and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Serving the wireless, telecommunication, satellite, military, aerospace, and semiconductor industries, Wireless Telecom Group products enable innovation across existing and emerging wireless technologies. With a product portfolio including peak power meters, signal generators, phase noise analyzers, signal processing modules, 5G and LTE PHY/stack software, noise sources, and programmable noise generators, Wireless Telecom Group supports the development, testing, and deployment of wireless technologies around the globe. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.’s website address is wirelesstelecomgroup.com.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.’s website address is wirelesstelecomgroup.com. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this news release may be considered "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include declarations regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results. Such risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company's reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.



Investor Contact

Andrew M. Berger

Managing Director

SM Berger& Company

(216) 464-6400

andrew@smberger.com

Marketing Contact

Maria Droge: +1 (973) 386-9696

Wireless Telecom Group Inc.

25 Eastmans Road

Parsippany, NJ 07054

Tel: (973) 386-9696

Fax: (973) 386-9191

www.wtcom.com