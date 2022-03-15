Cogniac and Cisco Meraki Partner to Automate Operations with Computer Vision

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogniac Corporation (“Cogniac”), a leader in enterprise-class Artificial Intelligence (AI) image and video analysis, and Cisco Meraki have announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the delivery of AI-powered computer vision applications at the edge of the network. The partnership will help Meraki and Cogniac’s enterprise customers build smarter, more automated spaces that enhance employee productivity, improve customer experiences, and automate operations without the need for new infrastructure.



With a Meraki cloud-managed smart camera solution, organizations can seamlessly leverage video intelligence to build customized experiences for safer environments and smarter spaces. Customers can address a wide variety of use cases that require unique analytics. For example, a manufacturer can improve safety by ensuring that workers are outfitted with industrial PPE and tracking the location of heavy machinery. Warehouses and manufacturers can also check for product defects on the assembly line. Additionally, a restaurant chain can monitor finished products to ensure quality control and minimize waste. Furthermore, retailers can track high value inventory to optimize product flow and reduce loss.

“At Cogniac, we are committed to bringing the power of enterprise-class AI-based visual observation and inspection to businesses, regardless of their in-house expertise,” said Cogniac Chief Partnership Officer Vahan Tchakerian. “Our groundbreaking partnership with Meraki gives businesses the ability to leverage the power of AI at the edge with MV smart cameras.”

Through the collaboration, the Cisco Meraki cloud-managed networking platform and Meraki MV smart cameras will integrate with the Cogniac AI-powered platform. This will allow businesses to quickly build and deploy powerful machine learning models that use video and image data to observe business critical events without requiring expert AI resources. For more information, visit here.

According to research analysts , the Artificial Intelligence for Computer Vision global market is expected to grow from $7.3B in 2020 to $84.4B in 2027. This integration allows the expanding tier of small-to-medium-sized businesses the ability to harness computer vision to accelerate efficient growth.

“As organizations strive to become more efficient by leveraging new technologies, they need more effective ways to build smart spaces that address these emerging business challenges,” said Andreas Nordgren, Head of Camera Intelligence at Cisco Meraki. “Our strategic partnership with Cogniac not only supports the new custom computer vision capabilities on the MV smart cameras, but also provides customers with the tools, data, and insights they need to optimize their business operation. Ultimately, it will allow them to make data-driven decisions that will accelerate employee productivity, enhance customer experiences, and optimize their operations.”

