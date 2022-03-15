BOMESI Empowers Black-Owned Media Companies with Fabrik

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabrik, a platform powered by Kargo, today announced that it has partnered with the Black Owned Media Equity and Sustainability Institute (BOMESI) to bring its content management platform to Black-owned media outlets. Fabrik aims to democratize access to best-in-class publishing tech to BIPOC, LGBTQ and Hispanic digital publishers, and this partnership is an important step in that mission. The partnership is led by BOMESI founders Rhonesha Byng, Founder and CEO of Her Agenda and Dévon Christopher Johnson, Founder and CEO of BleuLife Media. These two sites are the first to integrate Fabrik technology and the team is actively onboarding new members to the Fabrik platform.



“With Fabrik, we can amplify the voices of our members and bring them more revenue. Fabrik serves as an access point for advertisers to work directly with Black-owned media companies, and reach a diverse audience,” said Rhonesha Byng, Founder and CEO of Her Agenda and co-founder of BOMESI. “Many of our publishers do not have the technology to tap into the full spectrum of advertising demand. Fabrik is a hosted solution with access to ad tech built right in, helping connect our members to more buyers.”

“It’s refreshing to find technology that is not only designed to deliver incredible performance for media companies, but also to find a partner with a focus on Black-owned sites. Bringing Fabrik to our member sites gives them immediate access to more advertising and has the promise to increase their site performance at the same time,” said Dévon Christopher Johnson, CEO of BleuLife Media and co-founder of BOMESI.

In addition to advertising access at scale, Fabrik provides BOMESI media sites with improved page performance, significant increases in monetization, and a better user experience. Since joining the platform, Her Agenda has seen:

105% increase in viewability with Fabrik

100% increase in CTR with Fabrik

“Fabrik is a perfect springboard for BOMESI members to significantly increase their access to advertiser demand and level the playing field for Black-owned media. Fabrik can deliver higher revenue and more visibility, supporting Black-owned editorial teams and their message. Fabrik combines the best of a CMS with advertising access to empower media companies that otherwise don’t have the technology or resources to compete with larger, established publishers,” said Michael Shaughnessy, COO at Kargo and General Manager of Fabrik.

About BOMESI

BOMESI (Black Owned Media Equity and Sustainability Institute) was founded in June 2020 to unite and advance Black-owned media businesses, educate the public on the importance of these platforms, and provide resources to increase visibility. Black-owned media outlets have been a beacon for Black communities for over 190 years. The nonprofit org embraces both next-gen, and legacy media publishers to nurture an ecosystem that supports Black publishers, creatives, and storytellers working to share diverse stories.

About Fabrik

Fabrik is the first digital platform to combine a flexible CMS with advanced advertising technology to enable publishers to seamlessly control their entire business. Designed for today’s mediascape, Fabrik delivers fantastic user experiences, optimizes for speed-to-market, and boosts audience development and growth. Leading publishers like Radar, OK! and Distractify rely on Fabrik for enhanced monetization so they can focus on editorial creation.

