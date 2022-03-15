ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 15 MARCH 2022 AT 2.00 P.M.
GROUP CEO TOMMI LEHTONEN TO LEAVE ROBIT
Robit Plc’s Group CEO Tommi Lehtonen and Robit Plc’s Board of Directors have jointly agreed that Tommi Lehtonen will leave the company effective immediately. The company’s Board of Directors has decided to appoint Arto Halonen as the company’s Group CEO as of 15th March 2022. Halonen has acted as the company’s Group CFO and Group COO since March 2020.
”I would like to thank Tommi both on my own and behalf of the Board of Directors for his input for Robit and the company’s growth exceeding net sales of EUR 100 million. We wish Tommi all the best in his future duties”, states Robit’s Chairman of the Board of Directors, Harri Sjöholm.
