WarpSpeed Taxi Inc. Discusses Company’s Unique Business Plan to Disrupt the Global Ride Hailing & Delivery Space in Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, Texas, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com Inc. (“SCV”) announces the availability of a new interview with Travis Crane of WarpSpeed Taxi Inc. (OTC Pink: WRPT) (“WarpSpeed” or the “Company”), the developer of an all-in-one software solution for ride hailing, food delivery, and courier services, to discuss how the Company is executing on an aggressive five-year plan for market penetration in several key countries before global expansion.



WarpSpeed Taxi came from the desire to simplify and consolidate several consumer services into an ‘All-in-one’ application. They have taken a ride-sharing service and combined it with local food and grocery delivery services plus additional courier services. Thereby, customers can delete 3 or 4 different services and just use one, who’s focus is efficiency and speed.



“As far as the business model, we’ve set this up so we can enter the market as quickly as possible. Right now, the app is in beta testing and doing quite well in testing actually. We decided to start testing where there’s a significant need for this too, Ahmedabad, India. Once we’re confident in the application and we’ve taken care of any UX issues, we’re planning a full-scale launch in India. After that, we’re targeting Kenya. The big key here is localized branding and advertising, in India, we’re called Tezi Taxi, which is Hindi for Fast Taxi. When we launch in Kenya, it’ll be Haraka Taxi, which translates to Quickly in Swahili. The goal is to provide a localized, on-brand experience everywhere!” Crane says. “I would say our biggest goal at our doorstep is completing that Beta test and launching full scale. We really want to make an impact to what happened during the Covid-19 pandemic. See a lot of restaurants had to rely on delivery services, but they’re currently being charge up to 30% of the ticket price each time. Our business model allows taxi drivers to deliver food, groceries, and more, but instead of charging ridiculous fees, we’re basing delivery on distance travelled. This should keep costs as low as possible to restaurants and other vendors in the areas.”

The interview also highlights several corporate milestones such as moving the Company toward uplisting to the OTCQB and penetrating the US market later in 2022.

The full interview can be viewed at https://www.smallcapvoice.com/interview-warp-speed-taxi-wrpt/.

About WarpSpeed Taxi

WarpSpeed Taxi Inc. is a company involved in the development, testing, and marketing of a ride-hailing and food delivery computer and mobile device application known as “WarpSpeedTaxi: that will provide travelers with convenient door-to-door transport that leverages smart mobility platforms to connect drivers with passengers and lets drivers use their personal vehicles.

For more information, go to: http://www.warpspeedtaxi.com

About SmallCapVoice.com

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-financial-public-relations/.

Socialize with SmallCapVoice and their clients at

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SmallCapVoice/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/smallcapvoice

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/smallcapvoice/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the company is not successful in developing, testing, or marketing its computer application, is unable to launch its application in India or any other jurisdiction, or fails to attract customers that use the application. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of WarpSpeed Taxi Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, WarpSpeed Taxi Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Corporate Contact:

2261 Rosanna Street, Las Vegas, Nevada, 89117

Telephone: (269) 692-9418

info@warpspeedtaxi.com

Public Relations:

EDM Media, LLC

https://edm.media

SmallCapVoice.com

Stuart T. Smith

512-267-2430

Info@SmallCapVoice.com

Source: SmallCapVoice.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7cf957c0-50a9-4250-b7d1-85d0ce2a55dd