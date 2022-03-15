Datasea Launches Ultrasonic Sound Sterilization and Antivirus Equipment to Help Combat Covid-19 and Plans to Enter the U.S. Market with Acoustic Intelligence Products by Establishing a Subsidiary and the Research Center

BEIJING, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datasea Inc., (NASDAQ: DTSS) (“Datasea” or the “Company”), incorporated in Nevada in September 2014, is a digital technology corporation engaged in three converging and innovative business segments: 5G messaging, acoustic intelligence and smart city technology in China. Today, the Company announced that it has launched the Ultrasonic Sound Sterilization and Antivirus Equipment targeting different application scenarios and planned to enter the US market with acoustic intelligence products.



The Ultrasonic Sound Sterilization and Antivirus Equipment features innovative acoustic intelligence powered disinfection that has proven to be able to purify air, reduce bacteria and viruses such as COVID-19 and H1N1 by over 99.9% through the research conducted by third-party laboratories. As sterilization and antivirus equipment combines ultrasonic sound effects with optics, it achieves high sterilization efficiency in normal temperature without human contact, peculiar odor, or environmental damage, and can respond to a wide range of disinfection needs. Datasea has prepared products targeting public and private application scenarios such as hospitals, airport, logistic warehouse, cold chain transportation and home care.

Datasea’s plan to enter the U.S. market is pursuant to the growth strategy and commitment to tap acoustic intelligence’s full business potential. Based on the market potential analysis and product readiness, Datasea plans to introduce in U.S. the Ultrasonic Sound Sterilization and Antivirus Equipment and acoustic intelligence products in agriculture as the first step of the global footprint expansion. The acoustic intelligence products in agriculture utilize sound waves in the frequency range of 15-900Hz to carry out a large-scale harmless pest repellent and target rodents and insects, which is much needed by an agricultural giant like the United States.

“While 5G messaging is becoming the pillar of our business, acoustic intelligence demonstrates our vision and ability to stay ahead of the emerging market trends. The expansion to the US market will serve as a strategic global anchor and unlock value by establishing a subsidiary and the research center, strengthening our capabilities from different perspectives such as R&D, production, and distribution,” said Zhixin Liu, the CEO of Datasea, “as we look to expand across the globe, the sterilization equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $23.73 billion by 2027, according to Meticulous Research. The global smart agriculture market is expected to grow from USD 12.9 billion in 2021 to USD 20.8 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 10.1% according to MarketsandMarkets. We’re confident that our on-the-ground presence will help us reduce information asymmetry with clients and investors and ultimately boost the company to have better proﬁtability and growth.”

About Datasea Inc.

Datasea Inc., through its variable interest entity, Shuhai Information Technology Co., Ltd., a digital technology company in China, engages in three converging and innovative industries: smart city, acoustic intelligence and 5G messaging. Datasea leverages facial recognition technology and other visual intelligence algorithms, combined with cutting-edge acoustic and non-visual intelligence algorithms, to provide smart city solutions that meet the security needs of residential communities, schools and commercial enterprises. Most recently, in response to the growing utilization of 5G technologies and the overall initiative to utilize Datasea’s technology capabilities to expand business coverage and revenue resources, Datasea has also strategically expanded business coverage to 5G messaging and smart payment solutions. Datasea has been certified as one of the High Tech Enterprises (jointly issued by the Beijing Science and Technology Commission, Beijing Finance Bureau, Beijing State Taxation Bureau and Beijing Local Taxation Bureau) and one of the Zhongguancun High Tech Enterprises (issued by the Zhongguancun Science Park Administrative Committee) in recognition of the company’s achievement in high technology products. For additional company information, please visit: www.dataseainc.com. Datasea routinely posts important information on its website.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook," “objective” and similar terms. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and which are beyond Datasea's control, which may cause Datasea's actual results, performance or achievements (including the RMB/USD value of its anticipated benefit to Datasea as described herein) to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Datasea's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Datasea does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

