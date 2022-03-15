WorldWide Medical Staffing Announces the Promotion of Jackson Weaver to President & CEO

GILBERT, Ariz., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worldwide Medical Staffing is proud to announce the promotion of Jackson Weaver to President and CEO. Mr. Weaver brings over 15 years of healthcare staffing experience to the role and is excited to bring his skills to the leadership role. Worldwide Medical will continue to serve their established clients within the U.S. Government such as Indian Health Services, Veterans Health, and Department of Defense while continuing to compete for new business.

Jackson Weaver joined WorldWide Medical Services in Sept 2021, as Senior Vice President to oversee operations, business development, recruitment, and federal contracting. He is a US Army Veteran and enrolled member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. He has 18 years of experience as a professional matchmaker. His journey started by joining the military while still in high school, and later serving as a US Army Recruiter from 2004-2007. He started recruiting travel nurses in 2007 with AB Staffing Solutions, which quickly grew into Pharmacists, Advanced Practice Providers, Physicians, and other medical professionals. During this time, Jackson held additional roles such as assistant recruiting manager and account manager for Government clients such as Indian Health Services, VA, and Department of Defense.

The mission of WorldWide Medical is to improve the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone they encounter. He is excited about his new role and says, "We strive to create strong relationships with our healthcare clients in collaboration with our network and partnerships by exceeding expectations. We aim to provide exceptional service through timely communication, value-based solutions, and continuous process improvements." Through such, he says his main focus is to, "promote an atmosphere that motivates and inspires people while maintaining excellent contract performance."

About WorldWide Medical

WWM is a Native American Owned small business that is also designated as a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and 8(a)certified by the SBA. WWM was established in 1993 and has held a 50-State 621i Federal Supply Schedule for Clinical Staffing for most of those years. With a clinical advisory board that has over 150 years of cumulative experience, WWM provides emergency medicine, primary care, critical care, as well as consulting and staffing to Federal healthcare facilities throughout the United States and abroad. For more information about WorldWide Medical, visit www.wwmedical.com.

WorldWide Medical

Jackson Weaver, President/CEO

jackson@wwmedical.com

480-467-4443

###

Related Images











Image 1: Jackson Weaver





Jackson Weaver WorldWide Medical President & CEO









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment