Longeveron to Present at Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

MIAMI, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) ("Longeveron" or "Company"), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for chronic, aging-related and life-threatening conditions, announced today that Geoff Green, Chief Executive Officer at Longeveron, will present at the upcoming Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Details of Longeveron’s participation follow below:



Format: Virtual Company Presentation

Date: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Time: 2:00 - 2:30 p.m. ET

The presentation can be accessed at https://bit.ly/3q41EUb or by visiting the investor relations section of the Company’s website (www.longeveron.com). Following the presentation, an archived replay will be available on Longeveron’s website.

About Longeveron Inc.

Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for specific aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The Company’s lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B™ cell-based therapy product (“Lomecel-B”), which is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells (MSCs) that are sourced from bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Longeveron believes that by using the same cells that promote tissue repair, organ maintenance, and immune system function, it can develop safe and effective therapies for some of the most difficult disorders associated with the aging process and other medical disorders. Longeveron is currently sponsoring Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials in the following indications: Aging Frailty, Alzheimer’s disease, the Metabolic Syndrome, Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), and hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS). The Company’s mission is to advance Lomecel-B and other cell-based product candidates into pivotal Phase 3 trials, with the goal of achieving regulatory approvals, subsequent commercialization, and broad use by the healthcare community. Additional information about the Company is available at www.longeveron.com.

