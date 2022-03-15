With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 158%, LeadCoverage Ranks No. 129 on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Southeast Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

ATLANTA, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Atlanta-based B2B marketing and public relations firm, LeadCoverage , is No. 129 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals Southeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southeast region economy’s most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.



“Being named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 Southeast list is a testament to our continued growth and hard work,” said Kara Smith Brown, founder and CEO of LeadCoverage. “Our shared goal to build true partnerships in the supply chain and technology space that help business leaders elevate their company lead generation funnels while scaling their business fuels our internal growth goals and success.”

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southeast region. Between 2018 and 2020, these 173 private companies had an average growth rate of 147% and, in 2020 alone, they added 27,794 jobs and nearly $4.9 billion to the Southeast region’s economy.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southeast, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/southeast starting March 15, 2022.

“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies. They’re disruptors and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.

About LeadCoverage

LeadCoverage is a premier B2B marketing and PR firm that helps companies develop and boost lead generation through targeted marketing strategies and media coverage that drives inbound conversions and measurable marketing ROI. LeadCoverage also provides revenue operation services including marketing and sales alignment, perfecting techstacks, social and email conversion, SEO and PPC, and sales accountability. The supply chain and heavy industrial focused agency was started by two long-haul industry experts, Kara Brown and Will Haraway .

